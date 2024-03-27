Computer aided engineering (CAE) market size to grow by 7.87% Y-O-Y in 2023, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a dynamic market landscape driven by technological advancements, the computer aided engineering (CAE) market size is set for substantial growth between 2023 and 2027, according to latest forecasts. The CAE market is anticipated to witness a significant upsurge, projecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.04%, translating to a staggering USD 4,137.6 million increase in market value. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 5,285.40 million.

To understand more about the computer aided engineering (CAE) market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market 2023-2027

Driving Forces: The unprecedented growth of the smartphone industry stands as a primary driver, ushering in a new era of demand for CAE solutions. The escalating needs of large-scale project management and the imperative to slash product design time and costs further propel market expansion.

Market Report Coverage Details Page number 184 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.04% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,137.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.87 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Key Market Trends: A notable trend within the CAE sphere is the emerging market for Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) in battery design. This trend underscores the crucial role of CAE in optimizing battery performance, enhancing lifespan, and ensuring safety. Furthermore, the integration of CAE with Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems fosters seamless collaboration and compliance, paving the way for enhanced efficiency and regulatory adherence.

Get a glance of this market - request a sample report

Challenges Ahead: While the outlook for CAE is promising, challenges loom on the horizon, particularly concerning the high cost of CAE software. The initial investment required for software development poses a significant barrier to adoption, particularly for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Additionally, the expenses associated with training and software upgrades further compound the challenge, hindering market growth to some extent.

Regional Analysis: Geographically, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is slated to spearhead market growth, contributing a substantial 44% share. Europe, with its vibrant aerospace, automotive, and R&D sectors, presents significant growth opportunities. Industries such as aerospace and automotive in countries like Germany are leveraging CAE solutions to drive innovation and address regulatory requirements effectively.

Key Players and Strategies: Major industry players such as Autodesk Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., and ANSYS Inc. are strategically positioning themselves through alliances, mergers, acquisitions, and product launches to fortify their market presence. The competitive landscape is dynamic, with qualitative and quantitative analyses providing insights into the strengths and weaknesses of key players.

For more insights on the market - request a sample report

Market Outlook: The CAE market is on an upward trajectory, fueled by technological advancements and the imperative for efficient product development processes. Cloud-based computing and Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) platforms are revolutionizing access to CAE solutions, facilitating faster time-to-market and supporting digital transformation initiatives across industries.

Conclusion: As industries continue to embrace CAE solutions to drive innovation and efficiency, the market is poised for sustained expansion. With a focus on addressing challenges such as cost barriers and enhancing collaboration, the CAE sector is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of engineering and product development.

Analyst Review

The Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) market is witnessing significant growth across various regions, including India and Russia, driven by the increasing demand for efficient prototyping and optimization solutions. With concerns about product recalls prevalent in industries such as automotive and aerospace, CAE software, particularly Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) software, plays a crucial role in simulating and optimizing designs to ensure product safety and reliability.

In the realm of electric vehicles (EVs), aerodynamics and vehicle efficiency are paramount, necessitating advanced simulation tools to comply with regulatory frameworks while enhancing performance and battery life. CAE solutions cater to these needs by offering specialized modules for battery modeling and analysis, addressing concerns regarding battery performance and longevity.

Hardware acquisition and software licensing are critical considerations for companies investing in CAE technologies, with installation often facilitated through private cloud setups for secure and efficient deployment. Advanced computation capabilities and storage services further enhance the scalability and accessibility of CAE solutions, supporting the growing demand from end-users across industries.

Value-added resellers (VARs) play a crucial role in distributing CAE software and providing essential certifications and training to ensure compliance and proficiency among users. As the market progresses through various growth stages, the adoption of CAE tools becomes integral to streamlining product development processes and reducing time-to-market, aligning with digital transformation initiatives under Industry 4.0.

Collaboration between software providers, suppliers, and end-users fosters innovation in CAE, facilitating seamless data exchange and integration with Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems. Compliance with data security and privacy regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), is paramount, emphasizing the importance of secure cloud-based computing and support services.

The automotive and aerospace industries stand to benefit significantly from CAE advancements, leveraging Finite Element Analysis (FEA) and multibody dynamics for optimizing designs and ensuring regulatory compliance. Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections underscore the expanding market opportunities, driven by the growing demand for cost-effective solutions that enhance performance while minimizing risks associated with product development and compliance.

In conclusion, the CAE market continues to evolve, catering to diverse industry needs through innovative software and services that enable simulation, optimization, and collaboration across the product development lifecycle.

For more insights on the market - request a sample report

Related Reports:

The digital manufacturing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.49% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 60,429.97 million . The benefits associated with the adoption of DM are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of implementation and the complexity of processes may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.49% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The benefits associated with the adoption of DM are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of implementation and the complexity of processes may impede the market growth. The GIS market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.42% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 13,429.94 million . The rising applications of GIS solutions in disaster management are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as data privacy and security concerns may impede the market growth.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio