Computer Graphics Market to Reach USD 10850 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Computer Graphics Market is Segmented by Type (CAD/CAM, Visualization / Simulation, Digital Video, Imaging, Modeling / Animation), by Application (Aerospace and Defense, Entertainment and Advertising, Automobile, Healthcare, Academia and Education, Manufacturing, Architecture, Building and Construction): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Software Category.

The global computer graphics market size is projected to reach USD 10850 Million by 2028, from USD 8594.9 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2022-2028.

The major factors driving the growth of the computer graphics market are:

Computer graphics are used to create 3D animation for movies and games, which is expected to contribute to the computer graphics market growth.

The computer graphics market is expected to grow due to rising demand in various end-user industries such as aerospace and defense, automobiles, entertainment and advertising, academia and education, healthcare, manufacturing, architecture, building, and construction.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE COMPUTER GRAPHICS MARKET:

The computer graphics market is expected to grow due to the increasing use of computer graphics in the entertainment industry. The movie and video game industries both benefit greatly from computer graphics. Motion pictures, music videos, television shows, and cartoon animation films are all made with it.

With the widespread use of smartphones and tablets, online games have become more accessible and popular. As a result, a large number of free-to-play game models have emerged, opening up opportunities in the computer graphics market. Smaller game developers are also collaborating with larger entertainment companies in order to break into the gaming market by increasing the number of games available. The popularity of e-sports and games as a service, which uses 3D animation and image processing technology, has soared, resulting in a rise in the global number of online game players and new opportunities in the computer graphics market for new game development.

Today, computer graphics software is primarily used in educational institutions where machine design and engineering design are taught as part of the curriculum. Students can use CAD/CAM software to design and create new objects with perfect details that will be useful in their future endeavors. The market is steadily growing, thanks to advancements in traditional software such as CAD/CAM, as well as new design approaches and increased use of visualization software. Within a few years, every industry vertical is expected to see an increase in adoption.

The use of computer graphics (CG) for medical diagnosis is expected to drive the market's growth. In a non-intrusive manner, CG has provided an extraordinary ability to visualize, measure, and evaluate structures. Training is one of the most important areas in medicine where computer graphics have made a difference.

COMPUTER GRAPHICS MARKET SHARE

Based on type, the Modeling / Animation segment is expected to be the most lucrative.

Based on application, Entertainment and Advertising are expected to be the most lucrative. The growing demand for computer graphics in the entertainment industry is one of the major factors driving the market's expansion.

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative segment. Because of the large number of Visual Effects (VFX) companies in the region, North America is a major hub for computer graphics design software and hardware components.

Key Players

Adobe Systems

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Autodesk

Dassault Systemes

Intel Corporation

Mentor Graphics

Microsoft

Nvidia

Siemens PLM Software

Son.

