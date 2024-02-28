Computer Monitor Market size to grow by USD 22.83 billion, 39% of market growth is expected in APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The computer monitor market size is forecast to increase by USD 22.83 billion at a CAGR of 8.64% between 2023 and 2028. APAC is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The APAC region, with its vast population and increasing tech adoption, is a major market for monitors. Demand is surging in countries like China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. Local and global monitor manufacturers dominate the APAC market, with renowned brands such as Samsung, LG, Acer, Asus, Dell, and AOC offering diverse monitor options. Furthermore, the e-commerce sector significantly boosts market growth by facilitating new product launches and providing consumers with extensive choices, price comparisons, and easy purchasing. Discover some insights on the market size historic period (2018 to 2022) and Forecast (2024 to 2028) before buying the full report -Request a Free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computer Monitor Market 2024-2028

Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.64% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 22.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.78 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The computer monitor market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer computer monitors in the market are Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., BenQ Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Exergen Corp., HP Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Micro Star International Co. Ltd., OnePlus Technology Co. Ltd., Razer Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Toshiba Corp., TPV Technology Co. Ltd., ViewSonic Corp., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Vendor Offerings -

• Acer Inc. - The company offers monitors such as Acer Nitro VG270 M3, Acer K273E, Acer SA222Q LED backlight LCD monitor, and more.

• Apple Inc. - The company offers monitors with studio display and pro display XDR.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - The company offers monitors such as TUF gaming, ProArt, ZenScreen and more

Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Application (Consumer/commercial, Gaming, and Others), Type (LCD monitor, LED monitor, CRT, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the consumer/commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. The consumer segment of the market comprises monitors used for personal or business use, including gaming, multimedia, and office work. It encompasses monitors utilized across various sectors like offices, schools, hospitals, and government buildings. Selection criteria include dependability, energy efficiency, ergonomic features, connectivity options, and cost considerations, catering to diverse needs. For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2018 to 2028 - Download a Free Sample Report

High Demand for High-Resolution Displays Drives Market Growth

Rising demand for high-resolution displays is notably driving the market growth. As technology progresses, consumers seek enhanced visual quality and immersive experiences. High-resolution monitors are particularly sought after in design and creative fields where accurate color representation is crucial. The surge in remote work has further increased the demand for such monitors, providing professionals with comfortable and productive displays.

Emerging Trend: Adoption of Curved Monitors

Curved monitors provide a heightened sense of immersion in comparison to standard flat-screen monitors.

Environmental Concerns and Sustainability restricts the market growth

Consumers are increasingly seeking environmentally friendly options as they become more aware of the impact of electronic waste and carbon emissions. Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a free sample report!

Analyst Review

The Market is witnessing significant growth, driven by advancements in technology and the increasing demand for larger displays. LED screens, TV sets, and digital signage solutions are among the top products driving this market. The market is also benefiting from the rise in remote work and the need for efficient computer peripherals and displays in home offices, universities, colleges, and offices.

Technological progress has led to the development of monitors with improved response times, color adjustment capabilities, and individual pixels. This progress has also resulted in the introduction of USB Type C connectivity and expensive desktop docking stations, catering to the needs of modern workstations and computing environments. Additionally, the market is influenced by factors such as monitor ergonomics, total size, weight, and energy usage, as consumers increasingly prioritize these aspects in their purchasing decisions.

Smartphones, laptops, and desktops play a crucial role in driving the demand for computer monitors, reflecting the broader trends in consumer electronics and technology usage. The market presents numerous growth opportunities, especially in the areas of virtual gaming, competitive gaming platforms, and e-sports. To stay competitive, companies in the Computer Monitor Market need to focus on innovation and meeting the evolving needs of consumers in terms of technology and display preferences.Download a Free Sample Report

