Computerworld Names Aflac to the 100 Best Places to Work in IT List for 2019

COLUMBUS, Ga., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, the leader in supplemental insurance sales at U.S. worksites, announced today that it has been recognized by IDG's Computerworld as a 2019 Best Place to Work in Information Technology (IT). The insurer is one of 100 top organizations that challenge their IT staffs while providing great benefits and compensation. Ranked No. 39 among large organizations, this is the 19th time Aflac has been named to the prestigious list.

"Like many companies in today's ever-changing environment, Aflac is leading a journey of digital transformation that is essential to the future of our business and our industry," said Aflac Chairman and CEO Dan Amos. "This recognition further validates the talented innovators who help make Aflac a top choice for IT professionals. We are pleased that Computerworld has acknowledged Aflac to be standing among the best innovators in the nation for the 19th time."

The Best Places to Work in IT list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, Computerworld conducts extensive surveys of IT professionals, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings. Each year, 100 organizations are selected by Computerworld to receive this award.

"The market for IT talent remains very tight, and employers continue to focus on finding and holding on to the best people," said Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis. "Our 2019 survey shows again that the Best Places to Work in IT are dynamic organizations that provide top pay and a broad array of programs and benefits designed to make them attractive places to work. Many show that they have a commitment to training, to diversity, and to improved communication and teamwork."

"Technology is impacting business in very important ways - driving growth, efficiency and improving the customer experience," said Teresa White, president of Aflac U.S. "Aflac understands the importance of investing in IT by developing agile workspaces where IT and the business collaborates to find solutions to key business issues. We are also investing in our talent, providing training to upskill in various disciplines and promote a strong workforce that delivers results."

