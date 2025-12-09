Computerworld Names Jack Henry to 2026 List of Best Places to Work in IT

Financial technology company recognized as a top work environment for technology professionals

MONETT, Mo., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) has been recognized by Foundry's Computerworld as a 2026 Best Place to Work in IT. This award recognizes the top organizations that challenge their IT staffs while providing great benefits, engagement, and training opportunities. Jack Henry ranked No. 24 among large organizations on the Best Places to Work in IT list.

"Our IT professionals are dedicated to developing innovative solutions that help banks and credit unions win and meet the ever-changing needs of their accountholders," said Jack Henry President and CEO Greg Adelson. "At Jack Henry, we are committed to attracting and retaining top industry talent through our dynamic and rewarding work environment, and we're thrilled to once again be included in this ranking of top workplaces."

"It's clear that AI is having a disruptive impact on IT operations and IT talent," said Barbara Call, Global Director of Content Strategy at Foundry. "This year's honorees demonstrate how organizations are proactively evolving their talent strategies to fill much-needed skills gaps and reskill existing staff to be more resilient and responsive to changing needs."

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development and training, workplace culture, workplace modernization, IT growth, and employee engagement and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For nearly 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at jackhenry.com.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by Foundry. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com.



