Jack Henry Named One of America's Best Companies in Forbes Ranking

MONETT, Mo., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is honored to be included in Forbes' 2026 Best Companies in America list, ranking 176th out of 500 top-performing companies.

Partnering with research companies Glassdoor, HundredX, Signal AI, and others, Forbes evaluated more than 100 metrics across 11 categories, including employee sentiment, financial performance, business trajectory, cybersecurity, sustainability, workforce diversity, customer sentiment, and more to compile the list. The 2026 list was also expanded to include private entities and foreign-based companies with a U.S. subsidiary in addition to public U.S.-based companies.

"We're pleased to be recognized by Forbes as one of America's best companies," said Jack Henry President and CEO Greg Adelson. "Our people-first company culture is at the heart of who we are and how we serve our clients. This recognition underscores Jack Henry's position as a leading organization and reflects the dedication of our associates who deliver excellence every day."

Forbes' methodology for the ranking involved assessing companies with a headquarters in the United States that employ more than 7,000 people in the U.S. This list excludes colleges and school districts as well as government offices and charitable organizations. More details on the methodology can be found here.

Jack Henry was also among 750 companies recognized on the list of America's Best-in-State Companies, ranking sixth in Missouri. Compiled by Forbes, this list recognizes organizations that display strong customer service, employee retention, and growth.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For nearly 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at jackhenry.com.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.