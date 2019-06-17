Computerworld Names MSC Industrial Supply Co. to 2019 List of 100 Best Places to Work in IT

MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, IDG's Computerworld (http://www.computerworld.com) named MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE: MSM) among the Best Places to Work in IT as one of the 100 top organizations that challenge their IT staffs while providing great benefits and compensation. MSC, a premier distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies and services to industrial customers throughout North America, ranked No. 29 among large organizations on the list, its highest ranking to date.

"Receiving recognition from Computerworld as a Best Place to Work in IT for the third year in a row and seeing an improved ranking from last year is a great confirmation of our efforts to attract and retain top IT talent. It's an honor to be considered among the best in providing our IT associates ongoing learning and development opportunities and hands-on training so that their skills remain current and relevant," said Charlie Bonomo, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer for MSC. "The consecutive rankings are a testament to the continued engagement of all our associates across the organization who help make MSC a top workplace."

MSC's continual investment in IT solutions leverages custom-developed applications, best-of-breed commercial software and the latest technology like cloud computing, artificial intelligence and big data analytics, Bonomo said.

"The market for IT talent remains very tight, and employers continue to focus on finding and holding on to the best people," said Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis. "Our 2019 survey shows again that the Best Places to Work in IT are dynamic organizations that provide top pay and a broad array of programs and benefits designed to make them attractive places to work. Many show that they have a commitment to training, to diversity and to improved communication and teamwork."

About MSC Industrial Supply Co.

MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE: MSM) is a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with more than 1.6 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from over 75 years of working with customers across industries.

Our experienced team of over 6,500 associates is dedicated to working side by side with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow.

For more information on MSC, please visit mscdirect.com.

About the Best Places to Work in IT

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by IDG's Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, Computerworld conducts extensive surveys of lT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

Follow Computerworld on Twitter: @Computerworld #CWBestPlaces

Follow IDG on Twitter: @IDGWorld

Follow Computerworld on LinkedIn

Follow Computerworld on Facebook

Note: All product and company names are trademarks of their respective organizations.

SOURCE MSC Industrial Supply Co.

Related Links

http://www.MSCdirect.com

