COMSCORE ADDS SOCIAL INCREMENTAL AUDIENCES TO ITS FLAGSHIP DIGITAL MEASUREMENT TOOL, FURTHER EXPANDING ITS CROSS-PLATFORM CAPABILITIES

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media today announced the inclusion of social metrics in its Media Metrix Multi-Platform suite which provides a deduplicated view of audiences across desktop, mobile, and social to enable publishers and brands to measure their comprehensive total digital population.

By providing a complete view of digital audiences, Comscore's new Social Incremental enhancement enables agencies to achieve channel optimization and publishers to better position the complete reach of their properties for partners to transact on.

"We take enormous pride in the scale of our highly engaged audiences on social media. We're thrilled to finally be able to showcase a holistic view of our readership, no matter where they consume our content," said Wesley Bonner, SVP Marketing & Audience Development at Bustle Digital Group.

"Buzzfeed has built significant scale both on our own properties and offsite across all major social platforms…and Comscore's Social Incremental reporting will allow us to demonstrate how we can deliver strong value to our partners both on our own sites and now also through our huge social reach," said Jörn Rose, Director of Platform Growth Analytics at BuzzFeed.

"iHeart is excited to add social media fans into our Comscore audience, because these are some of our most vital and fastest growing audiences," said Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia's Digital Audio Group. "Also, notably, the scale of this social media audience is totally unique to iHeartMedia in the audio space: We are the only audio company in the country with this massive, engaged audience across all social platforms – driving home the fact that we are a companionship company like none other."

With this release, Comscore is redefining the landscape of audience measurement. "Comscore's methodology streamlines data with precision and uncovers interconnections across platforms, enabling us to deliver unique reach metrics that now include social," said Greg Dale, COO at Comscore. "It's a solution only made achievable by the massive scale of Comscore's proprietary digital panel. Our Social Incremental methodology, which is inherently privacy-first, allows publishers with significant social presence to capture and monetize the full value of their deduplicated audiences across their entire footprint."

Brands, agencies and publishers can tap into these expanded metrics for audience overlap analysis, combined total audience reach, deduplicated social reach, and customer centric reporting to inform decision making.

Comscore's Digital Industry Rankings will now report on the traffic inclusive of Social for entities that have worked with Comscore to activate this complete measurement.

