THE FUTURE OF SEARCH: QUANTIFYING GROWTH IN GENERATIVE AI QUERIES WITH COMSCORE MEASUREMENT

RESTON, Va., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media today released the first results of its new search market collection and reporting of generative AI queries.

Bringing a step change to the core search market, Comscore has delivered enhancements to its syndicated qSearch measurement to introduce the collection of AI search since May 2023 when the first platforms began to be widely used by consumers.

"The introduction of Generative AI search has been a turning point in the development of consumer discovery online and is accelerating enterprise intelligence. Comscore is now measuring AI led search, demonstrating the growth and opportunity we expect to see in this market," said Steve Bagdasarian, Comscore Chief Commercial Officer.

Comscore data released today shows search activity up 5% MoM (October 2023) including generative AI searches in the Core Search universe.

Google remains the leading source for Core Search with more than 60% of the market share. Microsoft was the biggest mover, increasing its total share by 0.7 points (MoM), driven in part by its Bing Chat generative AI search.

Total Share of the Core Search Universe



Searches (MM) Share

Sep-2023 Oct-2023 Sep-2023 Oct-2023 Total Internet 15,896 16,848 100,0 100,0 Core Search







Google Sites Core Search 9,758 10,257 61.4 60.9 Microsoft Sites Core Search 4,272 4,647 26.9 27.6 Verizon Media Core Search 1,752 1,827 11.0 10.8 Ask Network Core Search 114 118 0.7 0.7

Source: Comscore qSearch Explicit September 2023 through October 2023, US

Comscore is continuing to explore how AI and other emerging technologies support its mission of providing the most complete view of audiences across platforms and devices, including Proximic, its programmatic targeting division, which leverages AI to power its Predictive Audience offering.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Media

Kai Heslop

KCSA Strategic Communications for Comscore, Inc.

SOURCE Comscore, Inc.