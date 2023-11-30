THE FUTURE OF SEARCH: QUANTIFYING GROWTH IN GENERATIVE AI QUERIES WITH COMSCORE MEASUREMENT

Comscore, Inc.

30 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

RESTON, Va., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media today released the first results of its new search market collection and reporting of generative AI queries.

Bringing a step change to the core search market, Comscore has delivered enhancements to its syndicated qSearch measurement to introduce the collection of AI search since May 2023 when the first platforms began to be widely used by consumers.

"The introduction of Generative AI search has been a turning point in the development of consumer discovery online and is accelerating enterprise intelligence. Comscore is now measuring AI led search, demonstrating the growth and opportunity we expect to see in this market," said Steve Bagdasarian, Comscore Chief Commercial Officer.

Comscore data released today shows search activity up 5% MoM (October 2023) including generative AI searches in the Core Search universe.

Google remains the leading source for Core Search with more than 60% of the market share. Microsoft was the biggest mover, increasing its total share by 0.7 points (MoM), driven in part by its Bing Chat generative AI search.

Total Share of the Core Search Universe 

Searches (MM)

 Share

Sep-2023

Oct-2023

Sep-2023

Oct-2023

Total Internet

15,896

16,848

100,0

100,0

Core Search



Google Sites Core Search

9,758

10,257

61.4

60.9

Microsoft Sites Core Search

4,272

4,647

26.9

27.6

Verizon Media Core Search

1,752

1,827

11.0

10.8

Ask Network Core Search

114

118

0.7

0.7

Source: Comscore qSearch Explicit September 2023 through October 2023, US

Comscore is continuing to explore how AI and other emerging technologies support its mission of providing the most complete view of audiences across platforms and devices, including Proximic, its programmatic targeting division, which leverages AI to power its Predictive Audience offering.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Media
Kai Heslop
KCSA Strategic Communications for Comscore, Inc.

