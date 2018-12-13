ComTec Solutions is Awarded Epicor ERP 10 Project by NASA

News provided by

ComTec Solutions

Jan 08, 2019, 11:13 ET

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded a contract to ComTec Solutions, LLC. of Rochester, NY for the Epicor ERP 10 implementation at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, MD.

ComTec will provide the Epicor software, training and implementation services, project management, as well as the integration to outside subsystems as required.  The implementation includes the planning, design, validation, deployment, and post Go-Live support of the ERP system.

The work will be performed both at the Goddard facility as well as remotely from Rochester, NY.

About ComTec Solutions

Formed in 1995, Rochester-based ComTec Solutions provides ERP solutions and information technology services. ComTec offers Epicor ERP sales, integration, support services, and managed IT services. Its mission is to be a trusted partner in IT/Epicor ERP focusing on our customers' business objectives first.  For more information, visit us at comtecsolutions.com.

Epicor and the Epicor logo are trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted are produced by ComTec Solutions and/or Epicor Software Corporation.

Media Contact:
Sarah Jane Pfeifer
Marketing Coordinator
ComTec Solutions
585.621.9303

SOURCE ComTec Solutions

Also from this source

Dec 13, 2018, 11:00 ET ComTec Solutions Recognized As One Of Rochester's Fastest Growing ...

Dec 11, 2018, 11:00 ET ComTec Solutions Recognized by Epicor as Platinum Partner in...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

ComTec Solutions is Awarded Epicor ERP 10 Project by NASA

News provided by

ComTec Solutions

Jan 08, 2019, 11:13 ET