ComTec Solutions is Awarded Epicor ERP 10 Project by NASA

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded a contract to ComTec Solutions, LLC. of Rochester, NY for the Epicor ERP 10 implementation at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, MD.

ComTec will provide the Epicor software, training and implementation services, project management, as well as the integration to outside subsystems as required. The implementation includes the planning, design, validation, deployment, and post Go-Live support of the ERP system.

The work will be performed both at the Goddard facility as well as remotely from Rochester, NY.

About ComTec Solutions

Formed in 1995, Rochester-based ComTec Solutions provides ERP solutions and information technology services. ComTec offers Epicor ERP sales, integration, support services, and managed IT services. Its mission is to be a trusted partner in IT/Epicor ERP focusing on our customers' business objectives first. For more information, visit us at comtecsolutions.com .

