Con Edison to Attend EEI Financial Conference Nov. 12-14, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Edison, Inc. ("Con Edison") (NYSE: ED) executives will meet with investors at the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Financial Conference in Phoenix, Ariz. from November 12 to 14, 2023.

The executives who will attend are:

Tim Cawley, the Chairman and CEO of Con Edison

Robert Hoglund, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Con Edison

Yukari Saegusa, Vice President and Treasurer of Con Edison

The executives will discuss the company's Q3 2023 financial results and business strategy, including its initiatives to create a clean energy future.

A copy of Con Edison's latest investor presentation for these meetings can be found on the Presentations & Webcasts page of the Company's Investor Relations website.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $16 billion in annual revenues and $64 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric service in New York City and New York's Westchester County, gas service in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens and parts of Westchester, and steam service in Manhattan; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which falls primarily under the oversight of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and manages, through joint ventures, both electric and gas assets while seeking to develop electric transmission projects that will bring clean, renewable electricity to customers, focusing on New York, New England, the Mid-Atlantic states and the Midwest.

