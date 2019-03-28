Conagra Brands Announces Details Of Investor Day Webcast

CHICAGO, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) will host an investor day webcast on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. ET. The company's leadership team will present information on Conagra Brands' value creating opportunities following the completion of its acquisition of Pinnacle Foods, including an update on its robust innovation slate, Pinnacle cost synergy opportunities and its long-term financial algorithm.

The live webcast and presentation slides will be available on conagrabrands.com/investor-relations under Events & Presentations. Please sign in to the webcast 10 to 15 minutes prior to the event start time. No audio dial-in is available for the webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours of the event start time until April 10, 2020.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact:

MEDIA: Dan Hare

312-549-5355

daniel.hare@conagra.com

INVESTORS: Brian Kearney

312-549-5002

IR@conagra.com

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.

