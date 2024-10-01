Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment

News provided by

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Oct 01, 2024, 07:30 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.35 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on November 27, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 31, 2024.  Conagra Brands, Inc. has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since January 1976.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is one of North America's leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company's portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Conagra's brands include Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Slim Jim®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what's right for our business, our employees, our communities and the world. Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2024 net sales of more than $12 billion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact: 
MEDIA: [email protected] 
INVESTORS: [email protected] 

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Conagra Brands Foundation Awards Grants to 20 Local Nonprofits Through "Nourish Our Community" Program

Conagra Brands Foundation Awards Grants to 20 Local Nonprofits Through "Nourish Our Community" Program

The Conagra Brands Foundation has announced the 2024 recipients of the "Nourish Our Community" grants, awarding one-year grants to 20 nonprofits...
Conagra Brands to Release Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Earnings on October 2, 2024

Conagra Brands to Release Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Earnings on October 2, 2024

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) will release its fiscal 2025 first quarter results on Wednesday, October 2, 2024. A press release and supplemental...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics