Conagra Brands Celebrates America's 250th Birthday with Folds of Honor Partnership

"Folds of Honor is making a lasting impact in the lives of families of fallen or disabled service members and first responders," said Erik Sword, VP/GM Conagra Brands, who served 20 years in the United States Navy and United States Navy Reserve. "On behalf of Conagra Brands, we're honored to support Folds of Honor and are proud that our donation will benefit so many worthy scholarship recipients."

Information about the partnership will appear on packaging on select Conagra Brands products including Banquet® frozen foods, Birds Eye® vegetables, DAVID® Seeds, Hungry-Man® frozen meals, Orville Redenbacher's® popcorn, PAM® Cooking Spray and Slim Jim® meat snacks. Founded in 2007, Folds of Honor has provided nearly 73,000 scholarships to the families of fallen or disabled service members and first responders.

"We are grateful for the donation and unwavering support from the outstanding team at Conagra Brands," said Lt Col Dan Rooney, Folds of Honor CEO and Founder. "These funds will make a life-changing difference for our scholarship recipients."

Folds of Honor joined America250 to honor military and first responder families leading up to the nation's 250th birthday. The donation from Conagra Brands was made in commemoration of this historic celebration.

For more information on Conagra Brands' roster of nearly 100 brands, visit conagrabrands.com. For more information on Folds of Honor, visit foldsofhonor.org

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is one of North America's leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company's portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Conagra's brands include Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Slim Jim®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what's right for our business, our employees, our communities and the world.

Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2025 net sales of nearly $12 billion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 73,000 scholarships totaling over $340 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 43 percent are minorities and 57 percent female. A total of 91 percent of expenses fund our mission of providing educational scholarships to the families of our nation's heroes. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is serving as Commander of Recruiting for the Oklahoma Air Guard. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.

For all media inquiries, please contact:

Dan Skinner

Conagra Brands

(312) 549 -5636

[email protected]

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.