Conagra Brands Issues Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Disclosure for Fiscal Year 2020

CHICAGO, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) today announced the publication of its Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) metrics for fiscal year 2020. The disclosure details Conagra's ongoing focus on environmental excellence, strong governance, and safe operations. This marks the first time that Conagra has reported to the SASB framework according to the Standard for the Processed Foods industry as defined by SASB's Sustainable Industry Classification System®️ (SICS®️).

SASB is an independent, standards-setting organization dedicated to improving the effectiveness and comparability of corporate disclosure on material environmental, social and governance factors. SASB's approach to standard-setting uses a process that is evidence-based and market-informed.

"This disclosure represents another step forward in Conagra's commitment to transparency on environmental, social, and governance topics," said Katya Hantel, senior director of Sustainability at Conagra Brands. "We recognize the need for investors and other audiences to have access to reliable ESG data, and we are pleased to evolve our reporting with the publication of our inaugural SASB disclosure."

For more information, please see Conagra's full 2020 SASB disclosure. In addition, Conagra Brands intends to publish its annual Citizenship Report in early calendar year 2021, with supplementary ESG data addressing elements of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) frameworks, including climate change, water and deforestation management strategies.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.ConagraBrands.com.

For more information, please contact:

MEDIA:

Tim Wrona

312-549-5400

[email protected]

INVESTORS:

Brian Kearney

312-549-5002

[email protected]

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.conagrafoods.com

