CONAGRA BRANDS RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE "BEST PLACES TO WORK FOR DISABILITY INCLUSION"

CHICAGO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), one of North America's leading branded food companies, today announced it has been recognized as one of the "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" by The Disability Equality Index® (DEI), the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for the Fortune 1000 and Am Law 20011 to measure disability workplace inclusion against competitors.

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

"I am proud of what the Conagra team has accomplished and we remain highly motivated to foster an inclusive and equitable workplace," said Henry Jones, Senior Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Conagra Brands. "We are focused on driving intentional outcomes that reflect our values and have a tangible impact within our workforce and in our communities."

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities.

"Disability inclusion is a rapidly expanding aspect of corporate culture, and it's gratifying to partner with 415 companies on the 2022 Disability Equality Index," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN. "These top-scoring companies not only excel in disability inclusion, many are also adopting emerging trends and pioneering measures that can move the disability agenda from accommodation to inclusion and ultimately, genuine belonging."

"There is no single best way to practice disability inclusion, however, the companies taking the DEI share the desire to create a workplace that fosters the concept of bringing your whole self to the office," said Maria Town, President and CEO of AAPD. "We look forward to working with all of the participants to help identify meaningful ways to build upon their current practices as we continue on the disability inclusion journey together."

To learn more about how employees experience inclusion at Conagra, please see the company's Citizenship Report.

1 America's top 200 revenue grossing law firms.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For all media inquiries, please contact:

Tim Wrona

Conagra Brands

(312) 549-5400

[email protected]

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.