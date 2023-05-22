ConagraBrands Snacks Portfolio Showcases Dynamic Range at 2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo

News provided by

Conagra Brands, Inc.

22 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

With salty, sweet and satisfying snacking options, top-selling brands have plenty to offer

CHICAGO, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), one of North America's leading branded food companies, is bringing a powerhouse line-up of snack foods and innovation to the National Confectioners Association's 2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo. With one of the largest and fastest growing assortments of snack brands in the industry, Conagra's $3.1 billion1 portfolio offers craveable treats and satisfying eats for everyone. Conagra's iconic and emerging brands feature category leaders, and several breakthrough licensed partnerships. The Sweets & Snacks Expo takes place May 22-25 at Chicago's McCormick Place convention center.

Continue Reading
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), one of North America's leading branded food companies, is bringing a powerhouse line-up of snack foods and innovation to the National Confectioners Association’s 2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo. Slim Jim SAVAGE, weighing in at a meaty 3 oz., offers Original, Mild and Spicy flavors. This category leading innovation has seen more than $130 million in sales since its debut.
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), one of North America's leading branded food companies, is bringing a powerhouse line-up of snack foods and innovation to the National Confectioners Association’s 2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo. Slim Jim SAVAGE, weighing in at a meaty 3 oz., offers Original, Mild and Spicy flavors. This category leading innovation has seen more than $130 million in sales since its debut.
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), one of North America's leading branded food companies, is bringing a powerhouse line-up of snack foods and innovation to the National Confectioners Association’s 2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo. Among the company's recent innovation are DAVID Seeds' new Frank’s RedHot® Jumbo Sunflower Seeds.
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), one of North America's leading branded food companies, is bringing a powerhouse line-up of snack foods and innovation to the National Confectioners Association’s 2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo. Among the company's recent innovation are DAVID Seeds' new Frank’s RedHot® Jumbo Sunflower Seeds.

"We're excited to welcome the Sweets & Snacks Expo back to our hometown of Chicago," said Lucy Brady, President, Grocery and Snacks for Conagra Brands. "The Expo is an opportunity to showcase the strength and breadth of our snacking portfolio. We have plenty to offer our customers and consumers across meat snacks, salty snacks, and sweet treats, including innovation that's sure to excite."

Conagra Brands' booth is teeming with 2023 debuts and unrivaled top-sellers from brands. Included in the Expo line-up are the following brands:

Slim Jim: From the meat stick mountaintop, here comes Slim Jim®! The undisputed #1 seller in meat sticks2 swaggers into the Expo with a bold range of sizes and flavors. Hunger is no match for the Slim Jim SAVAGE™ Size, Slim Jim's largest offering, weighing in at a meaty 3 oz. With Original, Mild and Spicy flavor varieties on the menu, this category leading innovation has seen more than $130 million in sales since its debut.3

Slim Jim's position as the #1 impulse purchase meat snack brand4 makes front end shelves a logical destination. The Slim Jim Monster Shortboi™, a .97 oz. meat stick the size of a candy bar, was specifically designed for this location. As another hunger-busting snack, the Slim Jim Original 'N Cheese Big Boss™ provides 13g of protein per pack with a Slim Jim Giant Original meat stick paired with a cheese stick.

Within Slim Jim's line-up, the unmistakable flavor of the SONIC® Chili Cheese Coney Monster Stick is uniquely satisfying. With so many spicy options, no wonder members of the Long Boi Gang frequently shout "Snap Into a Slim Jim!®"

The full Conagra meat snacks portfolio addresses a variety of consumer needs at a broad range of price points. Duke's®, America's #1 premium meat snack5, is made for those seeking a premium-ingredient, freshly crafted experience, led by the Duke's signature Shorty® Sausage. Big Mama® pickled sausage, the #1 pickled meat snack6, satisfies hunger on-the-go with 10g of protein in a 2.4 oz. sausage format that also delivers the best value in convenience store meat snacks7.

DAVID and BiGS Sunflower Seeds: DAVID® Seeds, America's # 1 seed brand8 , kicked up the heat this year with the arrival of DAVID Frank's RedHot® Jumbo Sunflower Seeds. Every bag combines DAVID's iconic sunflower seeds with the bold taste of Frank's RedHot, America's #1 selling hot sauce9.

Exciting licensing partnerships are nothing new to BiGS® Sunflower Seeds, America's #1 flavored seed brand10. Among the top sellers on the BiGS roster are BiGS Vlasic® Dill Pickle, BiGS Takis® Fuego®, and BiGS Taco Bell® Taco Supreme®.

Bagged Salty Snacks - ACT II, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, Andy Capp's: When you need a ready-to-eat salty snack, Conagra's line-up earns "straight A's" with the trio of ACT II®, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP® and Andy Capp's®. The top-selling value brand of microwave popcorn11, ACT II has expanded its presence in ready-to-eat popcorn with 8.5 oz. Party Size bags of Butter Lovers and Nacho Cheese. These additions follow the success of ACT II Butter Lovers 1.7oz. Both ACT II Butter Lovers® and ACT II Nacho Cheese deliver on the bold flavor that consumers know and love from ACT II. 

Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP® popcorn continues to fuel category growth with its adored Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn flavor. Made with "Real Simple Ingredients. Nothing Fake," Angie's is the ready-to-eat Kettle Corn leader in dollar share and dollar velocities12.

A tip of the cap for Andy Capp's, a brand that has seen more than 50% sales growth at convenience stores over the past two years, boasting the #1 selling SKU among warehouse-delivered convenience store snacks13. The line's signature staples, Hot Fries and Cheddar Fries, are now joined by two flavors of Onion Rings: Original and Hot.

Snack Pack: Snack Pack® continues to ignite fun across ready-to-eat shelf stable pudding and gels. The brand's 2023 lineup ranks as the #1 innovation platform in the category in both total dollar sales and dollar velocity14, highlighted by Snack Pack Cinnabon® layered pudding and Snack Pack STARBURST™® All Pink Juicy Gels®, the top two sellers in dollar sales across new item innovation15

The Sweets & Snacks Expo serves as an opportunity for the Conagra Brands team to connect with customers and discuss in-store solutions that accelerate sales growth. A range of in-aisle, end cap and counter-top racks and displays give retailers the ability to showcase these snacks in a compelling way for their shoppers.

For more information on Conagra Brands, including innovation from the company's roster of nearly 100 brands, visit conagrabrands.com.

1-6, 8-15: Source: Circana, Total US – MULO+C L52 Weeks Ending 03-26-23
7: Source: Circana Convenience Channel Consumption Data L52 w/e 3/26/23 among brands over $15MM annual sales

SONIC® is a registered trademark of America's Drive-In Brand Properties LLC

Frank's RedHot®, a McCormick & Co., Inc. brand, is a registered trademark of the French's Food Company, LLC.

Takis and Fuego are registered trademarks owned by Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. DE C.V. used with permission © 2020 Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. DE C.V.

TACO BELL and TACO SUPREME are registered trademarks of Taco Bell IP Holder, LLC.

Andy Capp is a trademark of MGN Limited. ©2005

CINNABON® and the Cinnabon logo are registered trademarks of Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC. ©2022

© Mars or Affiliates. STARBURST Brand used under license.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For all media inquiries, please contact:
Dan Skinner
Conagra Brands
(312) 549 -5636
[email protected]

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.

Also from this source

CONAGRA BRANDS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE BERNSTEIN 39TH ANNUAL STRATEGIC DECISIONS CONFERENCE

Sprints Partners with Vlasic Pickles to Serve Up Dillightful Pickleball Gear

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.