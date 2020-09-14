Conbrio Fund Partners Selects SS&C for Global Investor & Distribution Solutions

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Conbrio Fund Partners has selected SS&C Global Investor & Distribution Solutions to provide transfer agency support to its GBP1.5 billion fund range. SS&C migrated Conbrio's funds to its full-service platform in six months.

"As we grew, we sought a provider with a fully integrated service model that would support future growth with efficiency, scale and standardization," said Richard Slattery-Vickers, Partner, ACD Operations at Conbrio. "SS&C stands out from the competition with its digital and service capabilities."

Conbrio, formerly known as Castlefield Fund Partners, is the Authorized Corporate Director (ACD) for the CFP Sanford DeLand and the CFP Castlefield fund ranges. SS&C will be providing full-service model support to Conbrio's clients, including Distributor and Institutional Client Services.

"We are proud to provide the technology and service to simplify Conbrio's operations," said Nick Wright, CEO, SS&C Global Investor & Distribution Services. "The successful fast migration of the funds' data underscores SS&C's ability to quickly meet our clients' needs, even in a remote working environment."

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C



Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE SS&C

Related Links

www.ssctech.com

