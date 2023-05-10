ConceiveAbilities Releases Top Southern California Surrogate Compensation Package

To learn more about what surrogates need and want from their surrogate package, we surveyed 600 experienced surrogates, including many from southern California.

Here are their top five priorities:

Matching with the right intended parents The right amount of pay without any hassles or receipts Free legal support to ensure contract is fair and valid Peace-of-mind insurance coverage at no cost with no out of pocket expenses Expert guidance through the surrogate IVF process preparing for embryo transfer

We listened and responded with our new and improved All-In Surrogate Care and Compensation Package - the first and only program of its kind - featuring:

Our proprietary Matching Matters process that creates the most compatible match possible and ensures a surrogate is an equal partner in the surrogacy process, sharing important decisions with the intended parent.

The most comprehensive surrogacy compensation package on the market. First-time surrogates can earn up to $72,000 with our limited time bonus.

with our limited time bonus. Our Life Simplicity Plan™ which includes a dedicated match manager coordinating expert legal, insurance and IVF support throughout the entirety of her surrogacy journey.

Surrogacy inspired Los Angeles area surrogate NIkki Bredeson to want to support families just like ConceiveAbilities does. She even pumped breastmilk for her intended family for thirty-two months after giving birth to her surrobabe. Her personal journey gave her the opportunity to start her own business: Cookies, Then Milk , a lactation support company, helping breastfeeding women produce, increase, and maintain their milk supply. "The ConceiveAbilities All-In Care and Compensation package shows that ConceiveAbilities understands what truly matters most to surrogates: everything! They don't miss a beat in surrogacy care, from a truly educational first phone call to help navigating the postpartum period and every moment in between!"

Surrogate Brelani Jiminez says ConceiveAbilities surpassed her expectations, "It is one thing for an agency to explain what they can do for you, but to experience it first-hand in action is a completely different story. The All-In Surrogate Care and Compensation Package has helped not just me but my family through every speed bump, curve, and unexpected turn along the way. If your goal is to have an agency who will provide the support and care needed to guide you through a surrogacy journey while also compensating you for your time and willingness to be a surrogate, ConceiveAbilities will surpass your expectations and more!"

ConceiveAbilities is grateful, on this Mother's Day and every Mother's Day, for Brelani, Cookies, Then Milk, and all the amazing surrogates and other professionals who help women bring new life into the world.

Learn more about why ConceiveAbilities is the best surrogacy agency for surrogates everywhere, including women in Los Angeles, San Diego and throughout southern California.

