Concentric 600W eWP used in fuel cell bus range extender application

News provided by

Concentric AB

13 Nov, 2023, 02:12 ET

REDDITCH, England, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric has secured an order for its market leading 600W electric water pump from a global bus OEM, to be used on a revolutionary battery electric bus, equipped with a range extender, which hosts a comparatively small fuel cell on board. The order value is 2.1 MSEK and supply has already commenced.

Thanks to this range extender fuel cell technology, the bus can be charged overnight for a full day of travel, which allows a range of up to 400 km in city traffic. The Concentric seal-less electric coolant pump will be used to cool the fuel cell system. It has been designed for an extended lifetime, matching the customer's performance requirements.

"We are extremely proud of this new business in a revolutionary technology application. The decision of this strategic customer for the Concentric pump was made because of its innovative design and proven durability for the global truck and bus market," says Martin Kunz, President & CEO Concentric AB.

For further information, please contact: Lynne McCarthy (Media Contact) at
Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Concentric AB

Also from this source

CONCENTRIC INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2023

THIRD QUARTER 2023 Net sales: MSEK 1,035 (1,068) - reported sales were down -3% year-on-year. After adjusting for the impact of currency +4%, sales...

Repurchases of shares by Concentric AB during week 44, 2023

Between 1 November 2023 and 3 November 2023 Concentric AB (LEI code 5493002G9GMTKIP3PW19) ('Concentric') has repurchased in total 17,969 own shares...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.