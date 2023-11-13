Concentric 600W eWP used in fuel cell bus range extender application

REDDITCH, England, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric has secured an order for its market leading 600W electric water pump from a global bus OEM, to be used on a revolutionary battery electric bus, equipped with a range extender, which hosts a comparatively small fuel cell on board. The order value is 2.1 MSEK and supply has already commenced.

Thanks to this range extender fuel cell technology, the bus can be charged overnight for a full day of travel, which allows a range of up to 400 km in city traffic. The Concentric seal-less electric coolant pump will be used to cool the fuel cell system. It has been designed for an extended lifetime, matching the customer's performance requirements.

"We are extremely proud of this new business in a revolutionary technology application. The decision of this strategic customer for the Concentric pump was made because of its innovative design and proven durability for the global truck and bus market," says Martin Kunz, President & CEO Concentric AB.

