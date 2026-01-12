Concentric Energy Advisors Announces 2026 Promotions, Celebrating Excellence and Leadership Across the Firm

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric Energy Advisors, Inc. and Concentric Advisors ULC (together known as "Concentric"), recognized leaders in management consulting services to the North American energy and water industries, is proud to announce a series of well-deserved employee promotions across the firm, recognizing individuals who have consistently demonstrated service excellence, strategic leadership, and an exceptional commitment to Concentric's clients.

Peter Blazunas was promoted to Vice President

Michael Buckley was promoted to Senior Project Manager

Wale Akanni was promoted to Project Manager

Tom Dolezal was promoted to Project Manager

Bryan Hu was promoted to Project Manager

Viktoriya Rutkovskaya was promoted to Project Manager

Riley Burns was promoted to Senior Consultant

Nolan Souza was promoted to Senior Consultant

Somann Rauf was promoted to Consultant

Aanchal Saini was promoted to Senior Analyst

Will Roberts was promoted to Senior Analyst

Nico Serpico was promoted to Senior Analyst

Shannon Downing was promoted to Business Development & Marketing Coordinator

Paul Dauderis was promoted to Director of IT

Sarah Andrukonis was promoted to Manager of Employee Development

"I am continually inspired by the dedication and excellence our team demonstrates. These promotions are a testament to the remarkable contributions each individual has made to Concentric's success," said Danielle Powers, Chief Executive Officer.

"Each of these individuals has made significant contributions to our success and consistently embodies our firm's values through their commitment and diligence," added Dan Dane, President.

To learn more about career opportunities at Concentric or to receive industry news and insights, please visit Concentric's Careers page and subscribe to the Concentric Connection.

About Concentric Energy Advisors:

Concentric Energy Advisors, Inc. and Concentric Advisors ULC specialize in management consulting and financial advisory services focusing on the North American energy and water industries. Our integrated approach, known as the One Concentric Advantage, unites strategy, economics, finance, regulation, and operations to deliver tailored solutions for complex challenges. For over two decades, we have partnered with clients to navigate market and policy shifts, offering services that include corporate finance and M&A, litigation support, energy transition planning, and regulatory strategy.

For more information, please visit https://ceadvisors.com.

Media Contact:

Wendy Preston

[email protected]

SOURCE Concentric Energy Advisors