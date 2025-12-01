Concentric Energy Advisors Welcomes Ashley Botelho as an Assistant Vice President

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric Energy Advisors, Inc. ("Concentric"), a recognized leader in management consulting services to the North American energy and water industries, continues to expand its regulatory expertise with the strategic hire of Ms. Ashley Botelho as an Assistant Vice President.

Ms. Botelho is a specialist in the fields of revenue requirements and performance-based ratemaking. Post this Ashley Botelho, Assistant Vice President, Concentric Energy Advisors

Ms. Botelho has over 15 years of experience in the public utility sector, specializing in the fields of revenue requirements and performance-based ratemaking. Before joining Concentric, she spent more than ten years at Eversource Energy, where she most recently served as the Director of Revenue Requirements. In that role, Ms. Botelho led a team responsible for developing annual revenue requirement calculations of approximately $2 billion for the electric and gas distribution companies in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. She managed multiple regulatory initiatives, executed complex base distribution rate cases, and provided expert witness testimony on financial and regulatory policy matters.

"I'm excited to join the Concentric team," Ms. Botelho said. "Concentric is dedicated to serving the energy industry with an unwavering work ethic and commitment to service excellence. I look forward to contributing to the culture of client success."

Danielle Powers, Concentric's Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Dane, Concentric's President, warmly welcomed Ms. Botelho, emphasizing her exceptional industry background as a strong foundation for addressing regulatory challenges. "Our clients will benefit from Ashley's extensive expertise and hands-on experience," Ms. Powers enthusiastically noted. Mr. Dane added, "Her proven track record of delivering measurable results will enhance our service offerings and drive client success."

