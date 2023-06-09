Concentric Energy Advisors Welcomes Expert in Electricity Markets Economics

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. , June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric Energy Advisors, Inc. ("Concentric") experts in guiding clients through the complex and continuously evolving issues, opportunities, and challenges confronting the energy and water industries, today announced the appointment of Jeff McDonald, Ph.D. as a Vice President.

Dr. McDonald has over 20 years of experience in the economics of wholesale electricity markets and is an expert in market design, performance, and monitoring. Dr. McDonald is also a testifying expert on wholesale electric market design, just compensation for generator assets, market competitiveness, and cost allocation.

"We are excited to welcome Jeff to Concentric and share his expertise with our clients," said Danielle Powers, Executive Vice President at Concentric. "The wholesale electric markets are experiencing significant issues from reliability challenges caused by extreme weather conditions to a changing resource mix to resource adequacy concerns. Jeff's experience will be critical to our clients as they navigate these dynamic factors and articulate their decisions to stakeholders."

Before joining Concentric, Dr. McDonald was a Principal at Libertas Market Analytics, where he provided a wide range of analytical services to clients in the wholesale electricity industry. Prior to that position, he held various roles in Market Monitoring with the California Independent System Operator and headed the Market Monitoring department at ISO New England. In these roles, he provided extensive expert witness support in regulatory proceedings, stakeholder engagement, and technical consultations on Independent System Operator market rules, performance, and practices.

About Concentric Energy Advisors:
Concentric Energy Advisors specializes in management consulting and financial advisory services focusing on the North American energy and water industries. Through its subsidiaries, CE Capital Advisors and Concentric Advisors ULC, Concentric provides capital market advisory support and consulting services in Canada.

