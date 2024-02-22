Concentric Energy Advisors Welcomes Mark G. Karl as an Executive Advisor

Trusted Expert in Wholesale Market Design Joins Concentric

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric Energy Advisors, Inc. ("Concentric"), a recognized leader in management consulting services to the North American energy and water industries, continues to expand its executive-level expertise with the strategic hire of Mr. Mark G. Karl as an Executive Advisor.

Mr. Karl brings over four decades of energy industry experience, with a tenured history of operations in the wholesale electric market from design to implementation, including resource adequacy. Before joining Concentric, Mr. Karl spent over 20 years at ISO New England, where he served as the Vice President of Market Development. In that role, Mr. Karl held executive-level responsibility for the design, development, and implementation of all changes to the wholesale electricity markets operated by ISO New England. He oversaw the entire process from inception to implementation, including stakeholder and regulatory processes as well as operations and settlements. Mr. Karl also held leadership positions in Resource Adequacy, Market Development and Integration, and Market Design.

"Mark is a great addition to our team. His experience at ISO New England was instrumental in designing markets to accommodate decarbonization strategies, and how those markets will evolve in the future," said Danielle Powers, Chief Executive Officer of Concentric. "Our clients will receive a tremendous benefit from Mark's expertise."

To learn more about career opportunities at Concentric or to receive industry news and insights, please visit Concentric's Careers page and subscribe to the Concentric Connection.

About Concentric Energy Advisors:

Concentric Energy Advisors, Inc., and Concentric Advisors ULC (together known as "Concentric") specializes in management consulting, financial advisory, depreciation, and valuation services focusing on the North American energy and water industries. For more information, please visit https://ceadvisors.com.

Media Contact:

Wendy Preston

[email protected]

SOURCE Concentric Energy Advisors