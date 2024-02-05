Concentric Energy Advisors Welcomes Clean Energy Strategy and Policy Expert

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric Energy Advisors, Inc. ("Concentric"), a recognized leader in management consulting services to the North American energy and water industries, is proud to announce that Mr. Stephen B. Wemple has joined Concentric as a Vice President.

Mr. Wemple comes to Concentric with over 30 years of experience in the energy industry. As a former senior energy executive, he has a wealth of knowledge in utility regulatory affairs and has successfully implemented both utility-scale and distributed clean energy strategies. Mr. Wemple's expertise also extends to green hydrogen, battery storage, transmission scheduling, and wholesale and retail energy trading. "The Concentric team is at the forefront of the diverse challenges facing the energy industry, and I look forward to helping our clients successfully navigate the clean energy transition," said Mr. Wemple.

Danielle Powers, Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Dane, President & Vice-Chair, jointly expressed their excitement in welcoming Mr. Wemple. "We are very enthusiastic to have Steve join our team. As the energy industry continues to evolve, the solutions become more nuanced, requiring multi-faceted expertise. Steve's background in regulatory affairs and clean-energy implementation strategy align with our mission of providing experienced and trusted experts to serve a changing industry."

To learn more about career opportunities at Concentric or to receive industry news and insights, please visit Concentric's Careers page and subscribe to the Concentric Connection.

About Concentric Energy Advisors:
Concentric Energy Advisors, Inc., and Concentric Advisors ULC (together known as "Concentric") specializes in management consulting, financial advisory, depreciation, and valuation services focusing on the North American energy and water industries. For more information, please visit https://ceadvisors.com.

