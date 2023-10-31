Concentric wins supply contract for bespoke coolant pump with Global Market leading customer in Agriculture, Construction and Forestry

News provided by

Concentric AB

31 Oct, 2023, 03:12 ET

REDDITCH, England, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB has been awarded a significant order to develop and supply a mechanical fixed displacement Coolant Pump for a brand-new engine platform, from a major global OEM and industry leader in the agriculture, construction and forestry equipment sector. This multi-year contract extends beyond 2034, with annual sales revenues at mature volumes of MSEK 34. This important win for Concentric stems from a long-standing relationship with this OEM customer, and serves as a testament to the exceptional quality, durability and reliability of our products.

This new engine platform is scheduled for start of production in 2029, in line with the upcoming Tier 5 off-highway emission legislation. These engines will be built at the global OEM's manufacturing sites, and will support their in-house vehicle and machine production.

"This win confirms our ability to develop and manufacture customised coolant pumps to match the exacting requirements of our customer, whilst ensuring that we address reduced emissions, energy efficiency and fuel consumption needs. It solidifies our technology leadership position in this growing market segment and ensures that we continue to contribute towards a greener, more sustainable future for our customers, the environment and Concentric.", says Martin Kunz, President & CEO Concentric AB. 

For further information, please contact: Lynne McCarthy (Media Contact) at
Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Concentric AB

Also from this source

Concentric AB Secures Important Precision Machined Component Contract in North America

Concentric has been awarded an important contract in North America for the supply of precision machined components with an existing global OEM...

Repurchases of shares by Concentric AB during week 42, 2023

Between 16 October 2023 and 20 October 2023 Concentric AB (LEI code 5493002G9GMTKIP3PW19) ("Concentric") has repurchased in total 10,971 own shares...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.