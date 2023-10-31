Concentric wins supply contract for bespoke coolant pump with Global Market leading customer in Agriculture, Construction and Forestry

REDDITCH, England, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB has been awarded a significant order to develop and supply a mechanical fixed displacement Coolant Pump for a brand-new engine platform, from a major global OEM and industry leader in the agriculture, construction and forestry equipment sector. This multi-year contract extends beyond 2034, with annual sales revenues at mature volumes of MSEK 34. This important win for Concentric stems from a long-standing relationship with this OEM customer, and serves as a testament to the exceptional quality, durability and reliability of our products.

This new engine platform is scheduled for start of production in 2029, in line with the upcoming Tier 5 off-highway emission legislation. These engines will be built at the global OEM's manufacturing sites, and will support their in-house vehicle and machine production.

"This win confirms our ability to develop and manufacture customised coolant pumps to match the exacting requirements of our customer, whilst ensuring that we address reduced emissions, energy efficiency and fuel consumption needs. It solidifies our technology leadership position in this growing market segment and ensures that we continue to contribute towards a greener, more sustainable future for our customers, the environment and Concentric.", says Martin Kunz, President & CEO Concentric AB.

