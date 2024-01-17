CONCENTRICLIFE HIRES GLOBAL LEADERSHIP TEAM TO EXPAND GLOBAL OFFERING

News provided by

ConcentricLife

17 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Phil Bartlett and Oliver Caporn brought into the agency to lead global marketing engagements.

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcentricLife, the promotional health and wellness platform now part of Accenture Song and nine-time Agency of the Year, announces the hiring of Phil Bartlett and Oliver Caporn to expand its global offering to client partners.

Phil Bartlett joins as Managing Director, Global; and Oliver Caporn joins as Executive Creative Director, Global. The new leaders, based in London, will lead global marketing engagements for clients, with connections into Accenture Song's sprawling global capabilities.

Since joining forces in 2014, Phil and Oliver have significant track records creating impactful work for some of the world's pre-eminent health brands and in leading agencies in the United Kingdom, most recently building one of London's strongest creative reputations at CDM. Phil and Oliver also oversaw the agency's certification as a Great Place to Work®, with a people-first approach and a focus on diversity & inclusion to build strong cultures and maintain strong retention of employees and clients.

"This is an incredibly important step in our journey to expand ConcentricLife's offering and expertise even further, now as a part of Accenture Song," says Ken Begasse, co-founder and CEO. "What's most meaningful about our model for clients is the delivery of a truly connected global team, with the ability to handpick expert talent from anywhere in the world to solve health's most pressing problems. With Phil and Oliver joining us in London, I have the utmost confidence that we have right talent in place to grow exponentially."

"The combination of ConcentricLife and Accenture was too good an opportunity to pass up, and gives us the platform to build out a truly global offering outside of the U.S.," remarked Oliver Caporn. "This is a team with big ideas, with strong existing brand partners, and – now with Accenture – enviable capabilities to build end-to-end solutions."

"For me this is all about connections," notes Phil Bartlett. "As a result of ConcentricLife being founded 20 years ago through Ken and Michael's personal partnership, there is a strong belief on the power of human connection that flows through the whole of ConcentricLife culturally. Now taking into account the connections that we can make with and through Accenture: with their expertise, our clients, and from drug to patient, the sky's the limit."

About ConcentricLife: ConcentricLife is an agency built to answer the rising customer demand on the health marketer. ConcentricLife spans three distinct specialist practices that bring over 20 years of deep subject matter expertise in rare disease, healthcare, and wellness, with sophisticated marketing capabilities spanning the organization. A part of Accenture Song, ConcentricLife helps brands build the optimal brand experience at any stage of the health journey. For more information, visit www.concentric.life.

SOURCE ConcentricLife

Also from this source

CONCENTRICLIFE PARTNERS WITH HARVEY MUDD COLLEGE TO BREAK BARRIERS TO ACCESS FOR CHILDREN'S PHYSICAL THERAPY

ConcentricLife, the promotional health and wellness platform now part of Accenture Song and nine-time Agency of the Year, has announced its project...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.