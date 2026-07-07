Concentrix Investigation Initiated: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates the Officers and Directors of Concentrix (CNXC)

Concentrix claimed investors could expect no less than 10.035 billion in revenue for 2026. Now management indicates the ceiling is below the old floor and the most they could potentially earn is less than 10.3 billion and the stock sank 20% overnight.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC) investors lost more than 20% of their holdings' value overnight into June 30, 2026, after the company reported a Q2 2026 earnings and revenue miss and slashed its full-year outlook. Shareholders who lost money on CNXC are encouraged to submit their information to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Prior management statements now stand in sharp contrast to the company's expected results. Concentrix had previously indicated expectations for revenue of at least 10.035B with non-GAAP operating income of no less than 1.24B. When reporting their second quarter 2026 earnings, management gutted those expectations; every projected metric is now projected to perform well-below the previously-modeled floors.

Concentrix reported updated expectations for revenue of up to 10.025B and non-GAAP operating income of, at most, 1.23B. In response to the reveal, the stock sank more than 20% overnight.

If you purchased Concentrix shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights with Levi & Korsinsky. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CNXC Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the CNXC investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors who purchased Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC) securities and suffered losses. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Concentrix made materially false or misleading statements regarding revenue growth rates, earnings per share figures, and forward guidance. When the company's actual financial performance and updated guidance diverged from these statements, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the CNXC investigation? A: Investors who purchased CNXC stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do CNXC investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my CNXC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought CNXC and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP