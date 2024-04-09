Concept Schools Earns System-Wide Cognia Accreditation and STEM Certification

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concept Schools announced today that it has earned Cognia® Accreditation and STEM Certification Seals, making it the largest public charter school network in the Midwest to receive the honor.

Cognia, a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts, and education service providers, nationally recognizes districts that meet rigorous standards focused on productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation, and effective leadership. Earning accreditation from the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission means Concept Schools is recognized across the nation as a service provider that meets Cognia Performance Standards and maintains a commitment to continuous improvement.

"School accreditation as conferred by the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission provides Concept Schools with another nationally recognized mark of quality for our network," said Concept Schools President/CEO Sedat Duman. "It demonstrates to the communities we serve our commitment to excellence, our openness to external review and feedback, and our desire to be the best organization we can be for our schools."

To earn Cognia accreditation, a school district must also implement a continuous process of improvement and submit to internal and external review. School systems in good standing can maintain their accreditation for a six-year term.

Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia, stated, "Cognia Accreditation is a rigorous process that focuses the entire school and its community on the primary goal of preparing lifelong learners in engaging environments where all students can flourish. Concept Schools is to be commended for demonstrating that it has met high standards and is making progress on key indicators that impact student learning."

Concept Schools humbly accepts this recognition from Cognia and is dedicated to continuing its work paving a brighter future in education.

About Concept Schools

Over the last 25 years, Concept Schools has provided schools across the Midwest with comprehensive operational services critical for student success. Concept's award-winning public charter school network consists of over 30 schools and delivers first-class, STEM-focused opportunities for over 14,000 students. Families have chosen Concept for decades because of its dedication to empowering students in and out of the classroom. For more information, visit conceptschools.org.

About Cognia

Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, professional learning, and improvement services to institutions and other education providers. The result of the merger of AdvancED and Measured Progress, Cognia was formed to bridge the gap between school evaluation and student assessment. As a global nonprofit working in 90 countries, our 40,000 institutions serve and support nearly 17 million students and 800 thousand educators every day. Cognia serves as trusted partner in advancing learning for all. Find out more at cognia . org .

