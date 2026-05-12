Concert Golf Partners Names Global Hospitality Executive Javier Rosenberg Chief Operating Officer to Drive Operational Excellence

Rosenberg will further Concert Golf's commitment to world-class service and the member experience

ORLANDO, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concert Golf Partners has named seasoned hospitality executive Javier Rosenberg as Chief Operating Officer, reinforcing the company's commitment to operational excellence, best-in-class service, and elevated member experiences across its growing portfolio of private clubs nationwide.

New Concert Golf Partners Chief Operating Officer Javier Rosenberg

The former president of Northwood Hospitality, and Americas president and COO of Carlson Rezidor (Radisson Hotel Group), Rosenberg is a global executive with senior leadership expertise in real estate, investment management, and operations across the hospitality industry in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

"Concert Golf Partners is pleased to welcome Javier Rosenberg as our new Chief Operating Officer," said Concert Golf CEO Peter Nanula. "Javier brings more than 30 years of experience leading world-class hospitality organizations, with a proven ability to build high-performing teams, establish consistent service standards, and deliver exceptional guest experiences. His addition further strengthens an executive leadership team at Concert Golf that is designed for our next phase of growth, elevating both performance and the member experience across our clubs."

Rosenberg's operational experience includes roles in top global organizations, as well as general manager positions at leading luxury hotels. At Carlson Rezidor, he oversaw more than 1,300 properties. Previously, he served as General Manager of Raffles Hotel in Singapore, widely recognized as one of the top hotels in the world; and also held key executive roles with Knightsbridge Partners, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), and Swissotel.

"I am honored to join Concert Golf Partners as Chief Operating Officer and to build upon its strong foundation," said Rosenberg. "Concert Golf is a recognized leader in delivering exceptional service across the private club industry, with an impressive portfolio of premier golf clubs that feature exceptional course conditions and amenities."

Rosenberg's leadership experience includes earning accolades for award-winning hotels, such as Raffles Hotel in Singapore, Leading Hotels of the World, and Luxury Collection Hotels, among others. In his new role, he will oversee day-to-day operations across Concert Golf's portfolio and support the company's continued focus on service consistency, operational excellence, and high-quality member experiences.

A past "Young Hotelier of the Year" award recipient, Rosenberg is a Cum Laude graduate of Boston University with a degree in Hospitality Management. He will be based at Concert Golf Partners headquarters near Orlando.

"Golf has continued to see impressive growth, and for private club members, clubs represent an important community and a sense of belonging that is key to their success," added Rosenberg. "Drawing on my global hospitality experience, I look forward to further enhancing the member experience by strengthening service consistency across our clubs, while supporting our onsite teams in delivering a truly elevated, day-to-day experience. I'm excited to partner with the entire Concert Golf team to continue advancing a world-class operational standard."

Rosenberg succeeds Concert Golf Partners Co-Founder Susan Dunnavant, who retired last year. Concert Golf Partners was founded by Nanula and Dunnavant in 2011, after working together at Arnold Palmer Golf Management. Jointly, they built Concert Golf into the only pure private club owner-operator in the golf industry, strategically growing its portfolio to over 40 distinctive, upscale clubs across America today.

Concert Golf Partners has properties from coast-to-coast, reaching from Cape Cod's The Club at New Seabury to California's TPC Monterey at Pasadera, with a focus on premier private clubs near major metropolitan markets.

For a full list of Concert Golf's portfolio properties, click here.

About Concert Golf Partners

Based near Orlando, Concert Golf Partners features a boutique portfolio of upscale private golf and country clubs nationwide, with a focus on preserving the unique culture, identity and traditions at each of our clubs. Concert Golf offers a personalized and curated approach to partnering with top clubs, including former developer-owned clubs and longtime member-owned clubs. Concert Golf takes a long-term investment approach, seeking to deploy capital to upgrade amenities and facilities at private clubs near major metropolitan areas, while maintaining each club's cherished and distinct culture. The company collaborates with local management teams at each club to ensure seamless operations and high-quality member experiences to build vibrant club communities. For more information about Concert Golf Partners, visit concertgolfpartners.com.

SOURCE Concert Golf Partners