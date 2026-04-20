Concert Golf Partners' Purchase of The Club at New Seabury Ranked as the No. 1 Deal of the Year

ORLANDO, Fla. and BOSTON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concert Golf Partners' purchase of The Club at New Seabury on Cape Cod was ranked as the No. 1 deal of the past year by Golf Inc. magazine in their March/April 2026 issue.

New Seabury was purchased from IE Homes, Clubs & Resorts last June. Leisure Investment Properties Group (LIPG) served as the broker.

Concert Golf Partners' purchase of The Club at New Seabury on Cape Cod was ranked by Golf Inc. Magazine as the No. 1 deal of the year in its current issue. (Golf Inc. March/April 2026) (PRNewsfoto/Concert Golf Partners) The Club at New Seabury on Cape Cod joined the Concert Golf Partners family of private clubs in 2025. (PRNewsfoto/Concert Golf Partners) The Club at New Seabury was once called the "Pebble Beach of the East" by legendary U.S. Open Champion Francis Ouimet. (Concert Golf Partners/Kent Earle) (PRNewsfoto/Concert Golf Partners)

"Concert Golf Partners is all about the golf and member experience," LIPG's Senior Managing Director and Partner Chris Karamitsos told Golf Inc. "They saw an opportunity to step in and enhance what was already one of Massachusetts' premier private clubs."

Concert Golf Partners Senior Vice President Jordan Peace led the Concert Golf team involved in the addition of The Club at New Seabury—once described by legendary U.S. Open Champion Francis Ouimet as the "Pebble Beach of the East"—to Concert's growing portfolio of premier private clubs. The purchase represented the largest acquisition ever for the organization's portfolio and demonstrates that Concert Golf has the financial strength and ability to pursue strategic acquisitions.

According to Golf Inc.: "During the spring, LIPG received numerous phone calls from various members of the investment community, each of which was interested in buying the club. However, one private club owner-operator stood out to LIPG above anyone else: Concert Golf Partners."

A crown jewel in the Concert Golf portfolio, The Club at New Seabury is a 36-hole, luxurious golf and beach club on Cape Cod. This is Concert's second premier club in New England—joining Blue Hill Country Club near Boston—and its first-ever oceanside property. Located on the Upper Cape in Mashpee, Massachusetts, roughly 90 minutes outside of Boston, New Seabury features world-class resort amenities and spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean and Martha's Vineyard—with nine holes running along the Nantucket Sound.

"It's a tremendous honor to have the addition of The Club at New Seabury to Concert Golf's portfolio recognized by Golf Inc. as the top deal in the country," said Peace. "This No. 1 ranking is a testament to Concert's positive reputation within our communities and our commitment to maintaining the traditions and values of our upscale private clubs nationwide. The Club at New Seabury is special, and it will remain special as a part of the Concert Golf family."

Golf Inc. further explained: "Providing views of the Atlantic Ocean and Martha's Vineyard, the club also features a 42,000-square-foot clubhouse, guest condos, and a private beach and cabana club that has two pools. It also has four restaurants, including the oceanfront Popponesset Inn."

Concert Golf Partners is a boutique owner and operator dedicated solely to private clubs. By investing its own capital and partnering closely with onsite management teams, Concert Golf strengthens club operations, enhances amenities, and delivers an elevated member experience—while preserving the identity and traditions that make each club unique.

Concert Golf is committed to continual reinvestment in our clubs and is well known for the positive impact it brings to club communities and surrounding property values through long-term investment and thoughtful stewardship. Concert is highly selective in expanding its portfolio, focusing on premier private clubs near major metropolitan markets. The company has properties nationwide from coast-to-coast, reaching from New Seabury to California's TPC Monterey at Pasadera.

SOURCE Concert Golf Partners