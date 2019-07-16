Concierge Choice Physicians Announces Acquisition of Private Practice Direct

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), one of the nation's leading providers of concierge medicine services, proudly announces the acquisition of Private Practice Direct (PPD), a national concierge and direct primary care service company headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. This acquisition expands CCP's market to nearly 30 states and launches CCP's first official foray into direct primary care.

"Primary care physicians across the nation are experiencing challenges in this complicated healthcare marketplace. It's important that physicians have viable options that allow their practices to remain strong and solvent, supporting their communities and their patients," says Wayne Lipton, Managing Partner, CCP. "We welcome PPD clients to our network of physicians and look forward to helping them maintain and grow successful membership programs that work for practices and patients."

Sandra L. Lewis, cofounder and COO of Private Practice Direct will join Concierge Choice Physicians as Regional Director for Physician Development. As a former nurse and practice manager, Lewis brings more than 30 years of medical experience to CCP. "I am happy that, through CCP, we can now offer even more value to our clients and their concierge patients, with enhanced membership support and benefits, billing efficiencies, practice marketing and staff training," said Lewis. "I am confident that our concierge and direct primary care practice will only grow stronger."

Concierge Choice Physicians has served as one of the nation's largest private provider of concierge medical services for nearly 15 years. CCP developed the Hybrid Choice™, a model of concierge care where physicians can offer patients the option of joining a membership medicine program, or remaining in the traditional practice. This unique, flexible model has distinguished CCP in the marketplace, allowing them to serve the widest array of physicians—from solo primary care doctors to specialists and even physicians employed by large groups or health systems.

"Every physician is different. At CCP, our goal is to provide a customized solution—not a one-size-fits all membership model. Our flexible approach is what has made the acquisition of PPD possible. We were able to successfully blend their business structure with ours, and even begin officially offering Direct Primary Care models," says Lipton.

Private Practice Direct



Private Practice Direct is a privately held Georgia service company that provides assistance to physicians interested in transitioning their current practice to a membership-based healthcare practice. Our physician affiliates are dedicated to providing a more personalized experience where every patient encounter is a personal and exceptional experience.

Concierge Choice Physicians

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid Choice™ and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 300 physicians in 28 states. For more information, please visit www.choice.md.

SOURCE Concierge Choice Physicians

Related Links

http://www.choice.md

