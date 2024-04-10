Concierge Choice Physicians Hosts "Embrace Challenges and Change with Informed Choices: A Symposium on Concierge Medicine in Healthcare Organizations"

Special one-day event invites healthcare executives to hear from colleagues in the industry about membership medicine's growing role in large medical groups and organizations

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces a special event for healthcare executives titled "Embrace Challenges and Change with Informed Choices: A Symposium on Concierge Medicine in Healthcare Organizations" to be held on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at The Beekman Hotel, 123 Nassau Street, New York, NY 10038.

This unique, one-day event will feature executives from several large medical groups and hospital systems discussing their experience with CCP's membership medicine programs in a series of small, interactive roundtable discussions.

Topics and speakers include:

Navigating the Optics of a Concierge Program: How We Achieved Buy-In from Board Members, Physicians and Patients, led by Adam R. Stracher, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Director of Primary Care, Physician Organization and Associate Dean, Clinical Affairs, Weill Cornell Medicine





Creating a Winning Scenario: Finding the Right Revenue Formula for Physicians and the System, led by Timothy P. Seibert, MPH, Chief Administrative Officer, Executive Director-Primary Care Weill Cornell Medicine





Retain and Recruit: How Our Concierge Program Attracts Physicians in a Competitive Hiring Environment, led by Cary Fitchmun, MD, Managing Partner, Arroyo Medical Group, Member, Board of Directors, Physicians Choice Medical Group IPA





Aligning a Community-Based, Mission-Driven Healthcare Organization with Membership Medicine, led by Chad Wadell, MD, FACP, Site Director, Internal Medicine, Member, Board of Directors of Mission Heritage Medical Group and Mission Hospital Foundation





, led by , MD, FACP, Site Director, Internal Medicine, Member, Board of Directors of Mission Heritage Medical Group and Mission Hospital Foundation Who, What, Where? Navigating the Physician Participation Process, led by Joe H. Nguyen , MD, Partner Physician, Mission Heritage Medical Group-Internal Medicine

Concierge medicine programs have been popular in smaller, private medical practices and groups for decades but, today, the programs have expanded into markets that were previously considered incompatible with membership medicine, like hospital systems and multi-physician groups. Concierge Choice Physicians' flexible and blended approach to membership medicine has driven a lot of that change.

"Large medical groups and hospital systems are now our fastest growing market," says Keith Elgart, Chief Operating Officer at Concierge Choice Physicians. "This symposium is a great way for executives who may be interested in membership medicine in their organizations to connect and engage with their colleagues who have done so successfully. They can hear first-hand how the programs work, how they benefit physicians and patients, and how they support revenue goals and physician retention efforts."

Registration information for the complimentary event, "Embrace Challenges and Change with Informed Choices: A Symposium on Concierge Medicine in Healthcare Organizations," is available at www.ccpmd.com/roundtable, or call 877.888.5590 or email [email protected] to learn more.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today, Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 500 physicians in 29 states. For more information, please visit www.ccpmd.com.

