Laguna Niguel Family Practice Physician from Mission Heritage Medical Group now offers the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

Patients can choose a closer, more personalized relationship with their physician

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, today announced that Justine A. Bello, MD, a board certified family practice physician with Mission Heritage Medical Group in Laguna Niguel, CA, has enrolled in the company's Hybrid Choice™ program - an enhanced service that gives patients peace of mind with greater connectivity between doctor and patient. Dr. Bello is now one of eight physicians at Mission Heritage Medical Group to offer CCP's Hybrid Choice.

The CCP Hybrid Choice program is unique in that it offers patients the choice to join, or to remain in the traditional practice, as before. The patient decides what's right for them. Members who join enjoy enhanced support and services such as the ability to reach their physician directly, even after hours, same-day/next-day appointments, more time together in relaxed appointments that start on time, enhanced medical advocacy with all other health providers and a greater emphasis on preventive health and wellness.

Many healthcare organizations like Mission Heritage Medical Group are turning to this alternative model to support their physicians and their patients, and membership has been growing. CCP's Hybrid Choice is an especially good model for physicians associated with vertically integrated medical groups and institutions because it allows them to practice a kind of relaxed, personalized medicine they are passionate about, without dismissing patients or relocating offices. Health systems benefit with a new, private revenue source that exists outside of patient visits, relieving financial pressure and strengthening medical practices. At the same time, a physician's traditional practice remains in operation, seeing all patients and accepting insurance plans, as before.

"It's a challenging and often complex healthcare marketplace today, and my Hybrid Choice program allows patients who want the enhanced support, service and connectivity the chance to secure it," says Dr. Bello. "It's an excellent option for some patients who might be juggling multiple concerns or need the added convenience. It's a great, flexible solution for everyone."

"Concierge Choice Physicians is thrilled to welcome new Mission Heritage Medical Group physicians to our family and to continue to grow with them in their mission to serve all in their communities," says Keith Elgart, Chief Operating Officer at Concierge Choice Physicians.

For more information on Dr. Bello's Hybrid Choice program, patients can call (877) 888-5590 or email [email protected]

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 500 physicians in 29 states. For more information, please visit www.choice.md.

