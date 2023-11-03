Concierge Medicine Market size to grow by USD 6.37 billion from 2023 to 2028- Technavio

The concierge medicine market is expected to grow by USD 6.37 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by application (primary care, pediatrics, cardiology, internal medicine, and others), ownership (group and standalone), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The largest revenue-generating countries in this region are the US and Canada. Easy accessibility of concierge medicines in this area is ensured by the presence of major market players. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Concierge Medicine Market 2024-2028
Company Profile:

Cambell Family Medicine, Concierge Consultants, and Cardiology, Crossover Health, Destination Health, MDVIP, MedFind, Ochsner Health, PartnerMD, Peninsula Doctor, Perlman Clinic, Priority Physicians Inc., Scripps Health, Sharp Healthcare, Signature MD, Solv Health Inc., Specialdocs Consultants LLC, UC San Diego Health, Ziff Davis Inc., ZocDoc Inc., and Winstead PC

Ziff Davis Inc. - The company offers concierge medicine solutions such as healthcare finance, senior care, and other medical services.

Concierge Medicine Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the primary care segment will be significant during the forecast period. Primary care is any kind of medical treatment carried out by a healthcare provider. 

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Concierge Medicine Market: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

  • Growing geriatric population
  • Shortage of primary care
  • Advantages of concierge medicine

The growing geriatric population is the key factor driving market growth. The prevalence of diseases, such as lung disease, cancer, and stroke, is high among the aging population. As the immune system deteriorates with age, there is a direct relationship between aging and susceptibility to infection. Apart from the impaired functioning of the immune system, the reduced functioning of organs also increases the chances of acquiring diseases such as chronic liver disease, chronic kidney disease, hypertension, and diabetes. These factors contribute to the demand for concierge medicines.

Major Trend

Increasing demand for personalized medicine is the primary trend shaping market growth. 

What are the key data covered in this concierge medicine market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the concierge medicine market between 2023 and 2028.
  • Precise estimation of the concierge medicine market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the concierge medicine market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of concierge medicine market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Ownership

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

