Concierge Powered by CLEAR Launched at MIA to Elevate Travel Experiences at Florida's Busiest Airport for International Passengers

First-of-its-kind airport-wide service delivers a seamless journey from curb to gate and back

MIAMI and NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Miami-Dade County prepares to welcome millions of visitors ahead of major summer events like America250 celebrations and the FIFA World Cup, CLEAR (NYSE: YOU) today announced the launch of Concierge Powered by CLEAR at Miami International Airport, a first-of-its-kind airport-wide service designed to deliver a seamless travel experience for all passengers. CLEAR Concierge services are available for CLEAR+ Members in 34 airports, with Miami International Airport being the only airport where this premium, frictionless experience is available to all travelers.

Concierge Powered by CLEAR offers travelers personalized airport assistance from curb to gate, including baggage support and personal guidance through the terminal, helping travelers move confidently and comfortably through MIA during periods of record demand.

Available to all travelers at MIA, Concierge Powered by CLEAR is designed to support families, international visitors, business travelers, the elderly, and anyone looking for additional support on the day of travel. CLEAR Ambassadors help travelers navigate the airport journey with a welcoming, easy-to-identify presence and dedicated on-the-ground support, creating a calmer, more predictable airport journey.

"We are continually seeking fresh, creative approaches to enhancing convenience throughout the MIA travel journey - from the cabin to the curb - and the CLEAR-powered Concierge service is designed to do exactly that," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "I commend CLEAR for choosing to broaden this premium offering at MIA, especially as our community prepares to welcome millions of visitors for this summer's World Cup matches."

The Concierge service builds on CLEAR's January launch of biometric eGates at MIA, where CLEAR+ Members verify their identity in under five seconds and proceed directly to physical screening.

"Airports are the first and last impression of a city," said Kyle McLaughlin, EVP of Aviation at CLEAR. "We're proud to support Miami International Airport with a faster, more seamless travel experience from home to gate that emphasizes hospitality and trust – at exactly the moment when the world is arriving in Miami-Dade County."

Concierge Powered by CLEAR is the fastest way to get through MIA. Pricing starts at $99 for departures and $199 for arrivals. Travelers do not need to be a CLEAR+ Member to take advantage of Concierge Powered by CLEAR at MIA. To learn more, including how to book, please see here.

About CLEAR

The mission of CLEAR, the secure identity company, is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 41 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's secure identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you—making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we do not sell biometric or sensitive personal data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

About Miami International Airport (MIA)

Miami International Airport, America's busiest airport for international freight and the second busiest for international passengers, is receiving an unprecedented investment of $14 billion in capital improvements and maintenance upgrades. MIA offers more flights to Latin America and the Caribbean than any other U.S. airport and is also the leading economic engine for Miami-Dade County and the state of Florida, generating $181 billion in business revenue and approximately 60 percent of all international visitors to Florida annually.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding anticipated traveler demand, expected operational and customer experience benefits of Concierge Powered by CLEAR, anticipated impacts related to major events in Miami-Dade County, plans to expand or enhance CLEAR's airport offerings and services, and future adoption or availability of CLEAR products and services. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including changes in traveler demand, airport operations, staffing availability, regulatory approvals, commercial partner relationships, implementation timelines, and those described in the Company's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10- K. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Contact

CLEAR

[email protected]

MIA

Greg Chin

Communications Director

[email protected]

SOURCE CLEAR