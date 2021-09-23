Concinnity, Developer of Smarter Software for Clinical Trial Oversight, Wins Recognition as one of the Top Technology Companies in the Southeast

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concinnity announced today that it has been chosen out of a record-breaking 400-plus applicants as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast to be showcased at Venture Atlanta 2021 on October 20-21. Cloud Concinnity® provides the most functional and comprehensive clinical trial oversight software on the market: a single, secure hub where all meetings, documents and processes can be centralized, automated, monitored and generate a complete audit trail.

"We are delighted to receive this recognition," said Nancy Falls, CEO. "Technology enabled productivity gains are the future. Venture Atlanta gives us the opportunity to advance this future where we need it most."

"The needs of clinical trial boards and committees parallel those of other governance, risk and compliance teams. But, as the pandemic has made clear to most of us, these are some of the most complex and pressing needs of our time. Supporting clinical trials is the highlight of our work."

COVID-19 has disrupted almost every aspect of clinical trial management and oversight. Smart software will power the Emerging Future of Clinical Trial Oversight. Cloud Concinnity® enables developers of new therapies to bring their treatments to market faster, at a lower cost all while reducing risk to Sponsors, Clinical Research Organizations (CROs) and patients. For 14 years, Venture Atlanta has been selecting the most promising tech companies and bringing in top investment firms from across the nation to meet them. The annual conference has helped launch more than 500 companies and raise $6.5 billion in funding to date, serving the needs of the region's vibrant tech community.

"Venture Atlanta has become the authority for recognizing technology innovation across the Southeast and beyond, connecting the best and brightest innovators with top-tier, national investors and other leaders in our tech ecosystem," said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman.

About Concinnity:

Cloud Concinnity® is a cloud-based, integrated software platform that delivers facilitated information access, process control, and outcomes transparency for a higher level of efficiency, speed, and risk mitigation. Our focus is on oversight teams in the clinical trial arena, in particular Data Monitoring Committees (DMCs) and Data and Safety Monitoring Boards (DSMBs). Our roots are in meeting the exacting security and process needs of public corporate boards. Our founding team has deep experience in and around boards, special committees, healthcare and pharma, bringing industry, process and governance expertise to the platform. To learn more, visit www.theconcinnitycompany.com.

About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast's technology innovation event, is where the region's most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. The event connects the region's top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For additional information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event or to view the conference schedule, please visit www.ventureatlanta.org.

