Concord Medical Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited is a leading specialty hospital management solutions provider and operator of a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China. As of December 31, 2017, the Company operated a network of 44 centers with 30 hospital partners that spanned 29 cities and 18 provinces and administrative regions in China. Under long-term arrangements with top-tier hospitals in China, the Company provides radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging equipment and manages the daily operations of these centers, which are located on the premises of its hospital partners. The Company also provides ongoing training to doctors and other medical professionals in its network of centers to ensure a high level of clinical care for patients. For more information, please see http://ir.ccm.cn.

