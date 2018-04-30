Concord Medical Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited ("Concord Medical" or the "Company") (NYSE: CCM), a leading specialty hospital management solutions provider and operator of a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China, today announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. An electronic copy of the annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on Concord Medical's investor relations website at http://ir.ccm.cn and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of Concord Medical's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 free of charge upon request. Requests should be submitted to http://ir.ccm.cn.
About Concord Medical
Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited is a leading specialty hospital management solutions provider and operator of a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China. As of December 31, 2017, the Company operated a network of 44 centers with 30 hospital partners that spanned 29 cities and 18 provinces and administrative regions in China. Under long-term arrangements with top-tier hospitals in China, the Company provides radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging equipment and manages the daily operations of these centers, which are located on the premises of its hospital partners. The Company also provides ongoing training to doctors and other medical professionals in its network of centers to ensure a high level of clinical care for patients. For more information, please see http://ir.ccm.cn.
