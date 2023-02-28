Concorde Adds New Diagnostic Medical Sonography (DMS) Program in Denver Area

Denver metropolitan students can pursue careers in sonography and ultrasound, through Concorde's DMS associate degree program

AURORA, Colo., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde Career Colleges, Inc., the health care division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. and operating 17 health care focused campuses across eight states, announced the addition of an associate degree program in Diagnostic Medical Sonography (DMS) at its Aurora, Colorado campus. This is the ninth campus to offer the DMS degree program. The accelerated diagnostic program will provide pathways for students to pursue careers as medical sonographers and ultrasound technicians in as few as 20 months.

The diagnostic medical sonography program follows Concorde's introduction of a cardiovascular sonography associate degree program last year.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), national total employment for diagnostic medical professionals—including sonographers who help to assess the health of pregnancies, detect tumors, and analyze other soft tissue images—is projected to grow by 14,700 or 10% from 2021 to 2031i.

"The Denver and Colorado health care market can achieve greater success by dedicating more skills training and career development across many specialty fields including nursing, dental hygiene, and diagnostic medicine," said Thomas Wicke, President of the Concorde-Aurora campus. "Adding the DMS associate degree program makes sense as it rounds out our academic portfolio of diagnostic field programs that includes radiologic technology and cardiovascular sonography. By offering these programs and contributing or producing well-trained graduates to the region's talent pool, local health care providers will be able to better address the need for preventive health care and diagnostic services."

Enrollment for the DMS program is now open. The DMS associate degree program curriculum is delivered through a blended learning model. Students will complete some coursework and lab assignments online, apply concepts in on-campus simulation labs and then hone their knowledge and training through clinical rotations in-health care settings.

In as few as 20 months, students will gain the foundational medical knowledge and practical sonography skills and prepare for a board certification exam covering:

Abdominal Sonography

Anatomy and Physiology

General Vascular Sonography

OB/GYN Sonography

Physics and Instrumentation

Registry Review

Sonographic Cross-Sectional Anatomy

Students must complete 84.5 credit hours, 270 in-person lab hours, and 960 clinical hours to ensure they are well-equipped to perform the daily tasks of a diagnostic medical sonographer across a variety of medical settings. The degree curriculum integrates didactic and clinical instruction with increasing expectations at each level.

With more than 50 years of quality partnerships with Denver-area employers, Concorde-Aurora's health care career focused programs leverage a blended learning model that integrates virtual course assignments with in-person simulation labs where students apply course-based theory to real-world practice with instructor guidance.

The Concorde-Aurora campus, which offers a variety of healthcare programs, is located just west of Interstate 225 at 111 N. Havana St. For more information, visit the campus website or call (720) 808-0455.

About Concorde Career Colleges, Inc.

Concorde Career Colleges, Inc., the health care division of Universal Technical Institute; operates 17 health care focused campuses across eight states under the brands Concorde Career College and Concorde Career Institute, prepares America's next generation of health care and dental professionals for rewarding careers. The Concorde blended education model combines online coursework with in-person lab classes and clinical settings. Concorde's 25 student-focused academic programs and personalized support prepares graduates for in-demand careers in nursing, dental, respiratory, diagnostic and other health care roles. Concorde and its parent organization are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) and the Council on Occupational Education (COE). For more information, visit www.concorde.edu.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly-skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on Twitter @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

i The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the national change in total employment between 2021 and 2031 will be 14,700 a net change of approximately 10%. This includes job openings due to net employment changes and net replacements. See https://www.bls.gov/ooh/healthcare/diagnostic-medical-sonographers.htm#tab-1 and Table 1.10 Occupational separations and openings, projected 2021–31. Concorde Career College is an educational institution and cannot guarantee employment or salary.

