Concordia Maritime: Interim report, 1 January-30 September 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sale and delivery of two vessels - in a turbulent world

Events in the third quarter

Sale and delivery of Stena Premium and Stena Progress .

and . All loans from related parties repaid.

Key figures Jan-Sep 2023

Total income, SEK million: 231.1 (423.1)

of which result from ship sales, SEK million: 112.4 (41.9)

of which result from ship sales, SEK million: 112.4 (41.9) EBITDA, SEK million: 103.4 (170.4)

EBITDA, USD million: 9.8 (17.2)

Operating result, SEK million: 56.6 (42.8)

Result before tax, SEK million: 24.4 (-16.7)

Result after tax, SEK million: 19.5 (-17.6)

Equity ratio, %: 91 (20)

Return on equity, %: 37 (neg)

Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 243.4 (86.1)

Result per share after tax, SEK: 0.41 (-0.37)

Equity per share, SEK: 9.43 (7.12)

Lost-time injuries: 0 (0)

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the contact person below for publication on 15 November 2023 at 10.00 CET.

