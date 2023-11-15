Concordia Maritime: Interim report, 1 January-30 September 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sale and delivery of two vessels - in a turbulent world

Total income
Q3: SEK 20.7 (118.2) million
9 months: SEK 231.1 (423.1) million

EBITDA
Q3: SEK -6.4 (38.0) million
9 months: SEK 103.4 (170.4) million

Result before tax
Q3: SEK -21.8 (-22.8) million
9 months: SEK 24.4 (-16.7) million

Result per share after tax
Q3: SEK -0.43 (-0.48)
9 months: SEK 0.41 (-0.37)

Events in the third quarter

  • Sale and delivery of Stena Premium and Stena Progress.
  • All loans from related parties repaid.

Key figures Jan-Sep 2023

  • Total income, SEK million: 231.1 (423.1)
                of which result from ship sales, SEK million: 112.4 (41.9)
  • EBITDA, SEK million: 103.4 (170.4)
  • EBITDA, USD million: 9.8 (17.2)
  • Operating result, SEK million: 56.6 (42.8)
  • Result before tax, SEK million: 24.4 (-16.7)
  • Result after tax, SEK million: 19.5 (-17.6)
  • Equity ratio, %: 91 (20)
  • Return on equity, %: 37 (neg)
  • Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 243.4 (86.1)
  • Result per share after tax, SEK: 0.41 (-0.37)
  • Equity per share, SEK: 9.43 (7.12)
  • Lost-time injuries: 0 (0)

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the contact person below for publication on 15 November 2023 at 10.00 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Erik Lewenhaupt
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
Mob: +46 704 855 188
E-post: [email protected]

Martin Nerfeldt
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +45 88 938 661
Mob: +46 704 85 50 07
E-post: [email protected]

