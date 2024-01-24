Concordia Maritime's application for delisting has been approved

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime AB (publ)'s ("Concordia Maritime") application for delisting of Concordia Maritime's class B shares has now been approved by Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be 6 February 2024.

For more information, please contact:

Stefan Brocker

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Concordia Maritime AB

+46 709 777 687

[email protected]

Erik Lewenhaupt

CEO, Concordia Maritime AB

+46 704 855 188

[email protected]

