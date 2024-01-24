Concordia Maritime's application for delisting has been approved

24 Jan, 2024, 23:38 CST
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime AB (publ)'s ("Concordia Maritime") application for delisting of Concordia Maritime's class B shares has now been approved by Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be 6 February 2024.
For more information, please contact:
Stefan Brocker
Chairman of the Board of Directors, Concordia Maritime AB
+46 709 777 687
[email protected]
Erik Lewenhaupt
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
+46 704 855 188
[email protected]
