Concordia Maritime's application for delisting has been approved

Concordia Maritime

24 Jan, 2024, 23:38 CST

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime AB (publ)'s ("Concordia Maritime") application for delisting of Concordia Maritime's class B shares has now been approved by Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be 6 February 2024.

Stefan Brocker
Chairman of the Board of Directors, Concordia Maritime AB
+46 709 777 687
[email protected]

Erik Lewenhaupt
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
+46 704 855 188
[email protected]

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3914966/2561166.pdf

Concordia Maritime - Application for delisting has been approved - 20240124

