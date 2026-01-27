CONCOURSE RAISES $12M SERIES A AND EXPANDS ACCESS TO ITS ENTERPRISE-GRADE AI AGENTS FOR FINANCE

With today's launch, any finance team can begin using Concourse for free in minutes through a new open-access onboarding experience. Teams can immediately connect core data sources such as QuickBooks, Ramp, Stripe, or CSVs, without custom setup or long implementation cycles. Previously available only through limited access and supported by a multi-thousand company waitlist, Concourse is now bringing its enterprise-grade AI agents to teams of all sizes, with transparent, usage-based pricing.

"Finance teams have long been forced to choose between flexibility and automation," said Matthieu Hafemeister, CEO and Co-Founder of Concourse. "Concourse eliminates that tradeoff by embedding AI agents directly into the financial stack. Our agents automate analysis using natural language, while showing their work, from logic to underlying queries, so teams can trust the answers and understand what's driving the business."

While traditional finance software relies on rigid, deterministic workflows, critical insights still live across spreadsheets and disconnected systems. As companies scale, this fragmentation creates manual work, slows decision-making, and limits finance teams' ability to keep up with the pace of the business. Concourse addresses this by connecting AI agents directly to a company's existing financial stack, including ERPs, billing systems, CRMs, expense tools, and data warehouses.

Customers using Concourse are able to move faster and operate with significantly greater capacity. Teams generate reports and presentation-ready outputs in minutes, automate recurring analysis through proactive reporting agents, and keep pace as the business grows. Finance teams report reducing manual work by up to 75%, freeing leaders to focus on higher-value analysis rather than data manipulation. Within months of adoption, teams typically produce multiple times more analysis than before, driving deeper insights and better decision-making.

"Concourse is the kind of company we like to fund with strong product-market fit, clear and growing demand," said Dalton Caldwell, Co-Founder and Partner at Standard Capital. "Matthieu and Ted have already demonstrated how impactful these agents can be inside large organizations. We're excited to support this next phase, where any finance team can start using Concourse immediately," added Paul Buchheit, Co-Founder and Partner at Standard Capital.

Concourse agents are already deployed across finance teams at companies including Palo Alto Networks, Front, and Tecovas, spanning Fortune 500 enterprises, unicorns, and high-growth startups. With the platform now generally available, Concourse is extending the same capabilities trusted by large enterprises to finance teams of any size. The Series A funding will also support continued investment in agent capabilities for enterprise customers, while broadening access across the broader finance market.

Concourse includes a built-in transparency panel that surfaces each agent's reasoning, including the underlying SQL and Python used to generate outputs. The platform is designed with enterprise-grade security and compliance, including SOC 2 Type II certification, encryption, SAML/SSO support, and strict data-handling controls. The new funding will further support investments in security, reliability, and agent development as Concourse continues to scale.

