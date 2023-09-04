Concrete Mixer Market size to grow by USD 3.9672 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing expansion of the construction industry drives market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The concrete mixer market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.9672 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 4.88%. The concrete mixer market report includes key growth drivers, emerging trends, significant challenges, and insightful market segmentation. The report also captures the intricate interplay of factors that shape the market's growth, from the expansion of the construction industry to the evolution of sustainable construction practices. With a focus on market segmentation, regional trends, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this analysis offers a comprehensive view of the Concrete Mixer Market's growth, providing valuable insights for industry stakeholders, decision-makers, and investors alike. Download the sample report now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Concrete Mixer Market 2023-2027

Concrete Mixer Market 2023 – 2027: Market Driver

The concrete mixer market is driven by is the substantial expansion of the construction industry, increase in housing constructions and a broader global emphasis on infrastructure development. This growth is attributed to factors like rising income levels, urbanization, and improvements in living standards. The shift toward sustainable construction practices, adherence to new building standards, and an increased focus on energy conservation in structures have collectively increased the demand for concrete mixers. Additionally, factors such as increased disposable incomes in emerging economies, rapid industrialization, changing perceptions of sustainable building, and the long-lasting nature of such constructions contribute to the market growth.

For more details on market driver, trends and challenges

Concrete Mixer Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Analysis

By geography, the global concrete mixer market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global concrete mixer market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 52% to the growth from 2022 - 2027. In the report, Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends, drivers, and challenges that are expected to shape the market during the forecast period. In the APAC region, the rise in construction ventures is anticipated to drive the concrete mixer market within the region. The escalating per capita income and elevated living standards have amplified the requirement for precast concrete across the area. This demand is attributed to the expanded advancement of residential and commercial buildings, exemplified by multi-story structures, shopping complexes, technology hubs, and retail establishments. Consequently, the increase in both construction and industrial domains serves as a major factor for the expansion of the regional concrete mixer market during the forecast period.

Concrete Mixer Market 2023 – 2027: Segmentation

The concrete mixer market is segmented by type (mixing plants and mixer trucks), application (non-residential and residential), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Concrete Mixer Market 2023 – 2027: Company Analysis

The report also includes detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and offer information on major companies in the market, including:

Akona Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

Gaode Equipment Co. Ltd.

Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd.

Henan DASION Machinery Co. Ltd.

ITOCHU Corp.

Jurong Topall Machinery Co. Ltd.

Kushlan Products LLC

Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH

Lino Sella Srl

Right Manufacturing Systems Inc.

SANY Group

Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Speedcarfts Ltd.

Terex Corp.

The Toro Company

Zhengzhou great wall machinery manufacture Co. Ltd.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.



