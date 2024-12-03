Concurrent Utility Services Expands Telecom Offerings and Reach with Strategic Acquisition of Atlantic Utility Constructors, Inc.

SANFORD, Fla., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concurrent Utility Services, a well-established provider of construction, installation and maintenance services for mobile wireless operators, fiber providers and electric power companies throughout the southeast, announces the strategic acquisition of Atlantic Utility Constructors, Inc. of Melbourne, FL.

The acquisition allows Concurrent to expand their geographic reach and services provided to mobile network operators and fiber providers throughout the southeastern United States. Since 2017, Concurent has been a well-established name in the telecom market as its teams have provided construction, installation and maintenance services to major wireless and fiber network operators.

Since 2002, Atlantic has been servicing Florida's leading utilities, providing powerline installation and maintenance services throughout Central and North Florida.

"The phenomenal growth of the state of Florida over the past five years is hard to put into perspective. The central part of the state that was predominately orange groves and cow pastures a few years ago has been transformed into cities with thousands of homes and businesses. All these new Floridians need connectivity" stated Ryan Florio, Concurrent's Chief Operating Officer. "The addition of Atlantic's experienced underground construction teams allows us to expand our suite of services and areas served to our growing list of telecom customers"

"Whether the connection is to a home, a business or a cell tower, most likely it's going to be fiber, and in Florida, it's going to be underground" Florio added. "Atlantic's significant underground construction resources and personnel allows us to meet our existing client's needs and offer a turnkey fiber installation solution to new customers."

About Concurrent Utility Services: Concurrent is based in Sanford, FL (metro Orlando) and employs 200+ specially trained service technicians working from operation centers in Sanford, Rockledge, Daytona and Miami. Concurrent power utility customers include two of the largest investor-owned utilities in the country. Its telecom clients include all major wireless network operators, tower companies and many fiber providers. Concurrent is one of the few telecom contractors certified to work in the power space.

