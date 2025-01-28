Condado Cracks the Code for the Ultimate Craveable Burritos: New Line Launches Today

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Condado Tacos, the Columbus-based taco joint known for its clean, bold flavors, craveable tacos, handcrafted margaritas, and vibrant, mural-filled interiors, is turning up the heat! Starting today, Condado is introducing its brand-new line of customizable burritos—available at all locations nationwide. These burritos bring the same innovation and excitement guests have come to expect, offering the most flavorful, satisfying, and customizable burritos in the full-service and fast-casual category.

Burritos Inspired by Our Guests

Condado guests inspired this exciting new product line. Recognizing a gap in the burrito landscape, Condado had the perfect ingredients to fill it.

"Our guests have been begging for a Condado burrito," says Joe Kahn, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Condado Tacos. "It took us time to perfect the build—layering our incredible queso, seasoned tortilla strips for crunch, and our fresh, bold toppings. The result is a differentiated, craveable burrito that stands out from the rest."

Condado has been perfecting its burritos since April 2024 through extensive testing in Columbus, Cleveland, and Charlotte, where they received rave reviews. The message from guests was clear: customization is key. They wanted the freedom to craft their perfect burrito, and Condado delivered!

The Condado Burrito Lineup

Designed with the same build-your-own creativity that made Condado a fan favorite, these burritos are a permanent menu addition. Burritos are available in-restaurant, on the Condado app (iPhone and Android), and online at condadotacos.com. Guests can choose from two signature chef-created burritos or build their own masterpiece, starting with 11 flavorful proteins and over 20 fresh toppings, salsas, and sauces.

Here's what's on the menu:

Build-Your-Own (starting at $10.50 ): A base of rice + black beans or romaine lettuce filled with your choice of protein—like braised beef brisket, sautéed shrimp, or Thai chili tofu—and an array of toppings, cheeses, sauces, and salsas.

(starting at ): A base of rice + black beans or romaine lettuce filled with your choice of protein—like braised beef brisket, sautéed shrimp, or Thai chili tofu—and an array of toppings, cheeses, sauces, and salsas. Easy Pleasy (starting at $11.45 ): A flour tortilla layered with creamy queso blanco, packed with roasted chicken, seasoned rice, black beans, shredded romaine, corn salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, avocado ranch, and fresh cilantro.

(starting at ): A flour tortilla layered with creamy queso blanco, packed with roasted chicken, seasoned rice, black beans, shredded romaine, corn salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, avocado ranch, and fresh cilantro. Carne Asada (starting at $14.85 ): A flour tortilla layered with smoked cheddar queso, filled with tender carne asada, seasoned rice, black beans, fajita peppers and onions, Middlefield smoked cheddar, and southwest crema.

About Condado Tacos

Since opening its doors in 2014 in Columbus, Ohio's Short North neighborhood, Condado Tacos has emerged as a leader among NextGen restaurant companies. Known for bold flavors, unconventional combinations, and vibrant atmospheres, this award-winning taco joint has expanded to 52 locations across 10 states, including metro areas like Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Indianapolis, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, St. Louis, Charleston, Huntsville, and Birmingham—with more on the way.

Recently recognized in Inc. 5000's Top Private Companies, named Breakout Retailer by Chain Store Age, and ranked #53 in the Top 100 Movers & Shakers by FastCasual.com, Condado continues to redefine what it means to deliver craveable, clean food in a fun, social environment.

With customizable tacos and burritos, preservative-free ingredients, and creative, housemade margaritas, Condado offers endless possibilities for creating the perfect meal. From the hand-painted murals in every restaurant to the individuality of its team and guests, Condado celebrates bold creativity in everything it does.

