Condado Tacos Announces Growth Plan, Expects to Open up to 100 Restaurants by 2026

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Condado Tacos, the award-winning taco joint, specializing in unique tacos, margaritas and tequilas in a colorful and energetic environment, announced today its plan to embark on opening 90-100 restaurants by 2026. This fast-growing taco restaurant company opened its 39th restaurant November 17 in Kalamazoo, MI and already has 12 new restaurants scheduled to open in 2023, with 6 of those in new Condado Tacos markets.

Condado Tacos has created its niche as a full-service restaurant company and fits perfectly into the NextGen Casual category of exciting restaurant growth concepts. Craveable and innovative tacos and margs combined with its speed of service and accuracy are major components for both Condado's in-restaurant dining and To Go, the latter which has grown exponentially, over 145% year-over-year since the pandemic began, and is now a major growth area for the business.

Condado Tacos is backed by the private equity firm The Beekman Group, who specializes in partnering with management teams who strive to become significant owners by creating meaningful value and accelerating growth initiatives.

"We are thrilled to announce our goal to grow Condado Tacos significantly over the next few years," said Chris Artinian, Condado Tacos President & Chief Executive Officer. "Offering clean, craveable, fresh ingredient driven tacos, margs and tequilas at a great value, with an average check of under $20, we provide a full-service dining experience unlike any other, and our partners at The Beekman Group are fully committed to our growth plan within existing and new markets."

Fresh, clean, GMO free and craveable food drives the Condado menu. Condado has tacos for everyone, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options, starting at $4. As a build-your-own taco concept, guests can top a variety of taco shells with their choice of proteins, toppings and sauces. Signature taco suggestions including Lucy's Fire and Blue Dream, both with secret shells, anchor a menu with innovative ingredients such as Korean BBQ, with pulled jackfruit and tequila lime steak, and the limited time offers Sriracha Butter Chicken Taco and Stuffed Pepper Queso. Condado features a full bar with a large assortment of 100 percent blue agave tequilas, and specialty margaritas such as the Gran Clasico and Handsome Devil.

Condado Tacos is the place to "Come As You Are" and its staff and guests embody that all-inclusive culture. Since day one, Condado has been a celebration of the communities it joins by working with local artists to hand paint the walls of every new restaurant with one of a kind, original murals – bursting with vibrant colors and local narratives, floor to ceiling. The color, open atmosphere make it a great place for a happy hour, date night or even quick lunch.

The company also announced that some of the new markets Condado Tacos will enter in 2023 including St. Louis, MO, Louisville, KY, Knoxville, TN, Greenville, SC and Birmingham, AL, among others.

About Condado Tacos

Condado Tacos opened in 2014 with its first location at 1227 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio. Since its founding, the brand has grown to 39 locations in 13 markets including Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Indianapolis, Lexington, Nashville, Pittsburgh, and Charlotte, with many new markets planned for 2023. Condado Tacos specializes in creating unique tacos, tequila and margaritas in an exciting, colorful atmosphere, all at an average check of under $20. Condado Tacos prides itself on high-quality ingredients and its Come As You Are culture.

