Condado Tacos Announces National Partnership With Feeding America, Also Launches its Summer Menu

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Condado Tacos, the award-winning taco joint, specializing in unique tacos, margaritas and tequilas in a colorful, energetic atmosphere, today launches its national partnership with Feeding America®. Condado Tacos has committed to raising a minimum of $100,000 through the introduction today of its Southwest Midwest Taco, a roasted chicken double-decker taco with Sweet Lucy Shell priced at $5.65, with a percentage of the proceeds going toward the company's target fundraising goal. In addition, Condado's employees throughout their 46 locations will be provided volunteer opportunities to work at local food banks to make a direct impact on hunger in their local communities. 90% of all the funds raised by Condado Tacos during this Feeding America partnership remains in the local community and is donated to the local food bank partners.

Feeding America Taco

Feeding America is the largest hunger relief organization in the United States, and in 2022, 49 million people sought charitable food assistance, and the increased need for food continues with one in 6 people experiencing some level of hunger. Feeding America provides resources through its network of over 60,000 partner agencies, food banks and meal programs. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.

"We are thrilled to launch our most significant charitable partnership for Condado Tacos and make a real impact to improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods," said Founder Joe Kahn. "When I started Condado in 2014, it has always been a focus of ours to make a difference to help those less fortunate and in need of hunger relief, and this partnership makes a statement for Condado Tacos to give back in a meaningful way."

Also as part of the launch of Condado's Summer Menu, the Purple Haze Taco with housemade chorizo, starts at $4.85.

About Condado Tacos

Condado Tacos opened in 2014 with its first location in the Short North neighborhood near Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio. Since its founding, this the award-winning taco joint has grown to 46 restaurants in 16 markets: in metro areas such as Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Indianapolis, Lexington, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Knoxville, Louisville, St. Louis and Charlotte — with many more on the way in 2023 — and recently bested 7 national taco brands to win the Taco Showdown, and has been named Breakout Brand of the Year and Breakout Retailer. Condado Tacos is all about craveable, fresh, preservative-free tacos, margaritas and tequilas in a colorful and social atmosphere, at a check average of $18-$19 per person. Condado Tacos prides itself on fresh, high-quality ingredients and its vibe is embracing the community while celebrating the individuality of its staff and its guests.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

