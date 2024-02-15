COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Condado Tacos, the Columbus, Ohio-based taco joint with a reputation for bold flavors and vibrant atmospheres, is thrilled to announce the opening of its 50th location at Lower.com Field, the iconic home of the Columbus Crew, the three-time and reigning Major League Soccer champions.

Set to open in time for the season home opener on Saturday, February 24, Condado Tacos will bring its unique culture and craveable tacos to the stadium experience with a special menu featuring a curated selection of margs, beers, and signature menu items. The restaurant will replace The Pub at the stadium's southeast entrance, giving soccer fans a vibrant and delightful space ideal for game-day excitement.

"We are delighted to bring the Condado experience to Lower.com Field. Our roots are in Columbus, and we see a fantastic opportunity to connect with the passionate Crew fan base," said Sara Kear, Chief Marketing Officer of Condado Tacos. "This location is not just about great food and drinks; it's about creating memorable moments for fans who share our love for sports, community, and quality experiences."

Exciting details about Condado Tacos at Lower.com Field:

Expect more than just the regular soccer matchday thrill. Condado Tacos will be open for all Lower.com ticketed events, ensuring the incredible spirit and experience extend to the additional major events that welcome fans to the world-class stadium and . Art in Action: The venue will be adorned with custom artwork featuring a Columbus Crew theme, immersing fans in the fun atmosphere and unique culture that is Condado Tacos.

In July 2021, Lower.com Field officially debuted as the home of the Columbus Crew and has been recognized by multiple industry experts as one of the top sports and entertainment venues. During last year's championship season, the Crew welcomed capacity crowds for 18 MLS matches and 17 consecutive to complete the season, capped by a venue-record 20,802 for the MLS Cup on December 9. The Club's previous season-long franchise bests for those categories were seven and four matches, respectively.

Crew Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Justin Younghans, added Condado Tacos is an ideal partner for the Crew based on their shared local connection, energetic atmospheres and dedication to high-quality food and service for all patrons.

"Condado Tacos started in Columbus and has expanded across the nation, and it's incredible to have them become a key element at Lower.com Field as their restaurants, our Club and our city continue to experience tremendous growth and success," said Younghans. "We are dedicated to engaging local partners who are passionate about our region and our sport. Condado Tacos embodies those values while providing supporters exciting new food and drink offerings in a lively atmosphere that matches our in-stadium experience."

But wait, there's more! Condado Tacos has some exciting moves in store:

Goal-Getter Promotion: Fans can anticipate a thrilling promotion celebrating Columbus Crew goals. Details to come!





Fans can anticipate a thrilling promotion celebrating Columbus Crew goals. Details to come! Exclusive Crew Taco: In an exciting collaboration with the Columbus Crew, Condado Tacos is cooking up a one-of-a-kind Crew Taco that will debut in all Columbus locations by the season opener.

Condado Tacos invites all soccer fans and taco enthusiasts to join the celebration at Lower.com Field. Keep your eyes peeled for more updates, promotions, and the grand unveiling of the exclusive Crew Taco.

About Condado Tacos:

Condado Tacos, a leader among Next Gen restaurant companies, opened in 2014 with its premier location in the Short North neighborhood near Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio. Since its founding, the award-winning taco joint has grown to 49 restaurants in 10 states, including metro areas such as Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Indianapolis, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, St. Louis, Charleston, Huntsville and Birmingham — with more on the way in 2024. Condado Tacos recently was listed in Inc. 5000’s Top Private Companies, named Breakout Retailer by Chain Store Age, and also finished #53 among the Top 100 Movers & Shakers by FastCasual.com. Condado is all about craveable, clean, preservative-free tacos, margaritas made with fresh fruit purees, and a large assortment of tequilas and beers. The food is truly fresh since Condado doesn’t own any freezers. In addition to its craveable taco suggestions, Condado has perfected the build-your-own model by enabling guests to choose exactly what they want — from toppings to proteins along with the creatively-stuffed taco shell and double deckers and has regularly added LTO tacos, dips, and recently a new line of Crave Bowls. Condado Tacos prides itself on innovative ingredients and a social, energetic, and colorful vibe with original hand-painted mural art while celebrating the individuality of its staff and guests.

ABOUT COLUMBUS CREW

Columbus Crew is the first club in Major League Soccer. The Crew is operated by Haslam Sports Group and the Edwards Family. The Club has won three MLS Cup championships in 2008, 2020 and 2023, one Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2002, MLS Supporters' Shield titles in 2004, 2008 and 2009, and the Campeones Cup in 2021. The 2024 campaign is the Crew's 29th season in MLS as well as the Club's third full season at Lower.com Field.

